A Nigerian man is searching for two JAMB candidates to sponsor to school through a scholarship scheme.

The man said his intention is to enrol the students in federal universities and pay their fees throughout their schooling.

The man said the beneficiaries must have scored 320 in JAMB UTME. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia and JAMB.

Alex Onyia posted on X that he is looking for candidates who scored 320 in the UTME.

He said their school feeding, accommodation, books and every other thing would be catered for.

His words:

"As a way to celebrate my birthday, I want to offer 2 persons (boy and girl) who scored above 320 in JAMB and obviously can’t afford to fund their education in the university a full scholarship in a federal university in Nigeria. School fees, accommodation, text books and monthly allowance is inclusive but the GPA must always be in first class to renew each year."

See the post below:

Reactions as man makes scholarship offers

@DipoAW said:

"Happy birthday and thanks for such a generous offer. However want to appeal that the renewal clause be brought down to 2'1" as the anxiety of maintaining a first as a condition for renewal can be devastating. An extra incentive for being at a first will be a better approach."

@Ifiok150847 said:

"This is very commendable. May GOD continue to keep you close to HIS side."

@Poet865267 said:

"I'm a University student with a current CGPA of 4.67. currently in 300L studying Computer science. Do I have any chance?"

School shares UTME results of its students

Meanwhile, a privately owned secondary school has posted the results of its students who sat for the 2024 JAMB UTME.

The school shared the performance of 69 students who it trained to sit for the UTME, showing that they scored high.

According to the result seen on the school's Facebook page, 9 students scored above 300 marks, while 50 students scored above 200.

