Nollywood actress Zainab Bakare has reportedly slammed her colleague, Wumi Toriola on social media

According to reports, the drama started with Wumi claiming Zainab was copying her and the movie star was not having it

The video of Zainab lambasting her colleague went viral and social media users judged the matter and took sides

Popular Nigerian actresses Zainab Bakare and Wumi Toriola have now clashed on social media to the surprise of netizens.

A video made the rounds online after Bakare went on Instagram live to address her issue with her colleague.

The movie star heavily blasted Toriola for claiming that she was copying her movies. According to Zainab, she doesn’t understand what gave her the audacity to make such claims. She added that Wumi has been throwing shade at her for about four years but she chose to ignore.

Zainab said:

“Grow up! Can you not just shut up and just move? There are some people who will set the pace and people will follow that pace, but you, I don’t understand you, I can’t even follow your pace because I will not even want to be like you.”

Not stopping there, Zainab accused Wumi Toriola of being rude to both young and old and that she has been known to brag that she can talk down on anybody no matter their status.

The movie star also questioned Toriola on what her senior colleagues like Sola Sobowale, Lola Idije or Mide Martins should do since she claims people always copy her.

See the video below:

Fans react to Zainab Bakare, Wumi Toriola drama

A number of social media users reacted to the video of Zainab Bakare blasting Wumi Toriola. Read some of their comments below:

abbymilyjohnson:

“This fight u want to start with Wumi go long ooo… 100live videos, 150 instagram posts, 200 movies for YouTube no go fit finish am.. ehn baby! Are u ready?”

banasqueen:

“Make you mention name Abeg all this online fight I no like ham.face too face Dey sweet .”

Abiolakashaam:

“Zainab hardly talk , she is always on her lane something might have triggered this ❤️❤️❤️them go settle am later.”

officialpriceless2505:

“Well watched both.. not the same... But I lov wunmis own more or should I say wunmi acting.. I lov Zainab acting in oniduro Alhaji and abike obun more to sister Esther thou.. boring to me, didn't even finish it.”

oghee_castle:

“Nah the sugar daddy wey dey give both of una money I dey blame , una no get problem.”

princesssikeoye:

“When I see this movie I know say nah Watin go happen be this ”

I_amdetolarock:

“If you get the mind mention her name and stop going through the corners abeg.”

robbinhood51:

“Waiting dey xup gal ,make una let’s peace reign .”

olayiwolafolake:

“God go help u na resolve am... next pls.”

