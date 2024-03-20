Renowned Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage got many concerned following a recent post

The Afrobeats diva, who was spotted days back in a vibrant Lagos location, revealed that she was down from food poisoning

A picture of the stack of drugs Tiwa was taking made the rounds online as netizens reacted to it

Famous Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is currently down as she battles food poisoning.

Tiwa took to her Instagram story to announce her predicament to her fans and followers.

Tiwa Savage complains about food poisoning. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The diva, who was spotted days ago at the popular DJ Obi’s open-air clubhouse in the company of her junior colleague Odumodublvck, stunned many with the pile of drugs she was taking to relieve her state.

Although she didn’t buttress much about what caused her ill state, the picture of the pills she was on swamped the imagination of netizens over her wellbeing.

This is coming after Legit.ng reported about Tiwa Savage, Simi, and media personality Toke Makinwa having a great time bonding with each other.

A video made the rounds on social media of the three public figures together at what appeared to be a nightclub.

In the videos, Tiwa and Toke showed Simi great love as they danced with her and started raining crisp naira notes on her.

See Tiwa's post about food poisoning below:

Nigerians react to Tiwa Savage’s outcry

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Acedouglas1:

Who dish rubbish give my woman?

@Olamide0fficial:

"The person should come out asap."

@kjlyrics01:

"E fit be say na moi moi and akara she eat like that o."

@Robert_Andrew24:

"But I don’t get it oo, how person dey contact food poisoning Ee pass say u chop food?."

@aprokoguy:

"Tiwa is well with you.You will be fine. I pray for total recovery."

@Mautiin01:

"I hope she’s fine."

Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa hang out

Legit.ng also reported that Makinwa and Savage were sighted together during a trip to Ghana. They both made funny faces as they recorded themselves on camera. Savage was dancing to Bruno Mars's song while Makinwa was mouthing the lyrics for her.

Fans took to the comment section to react, as it was just a few weeks after Obama DMW was buried. Many said that Savage had moved on after mourning her lover for some weeks.

Source: Legit.ng