A Nigerian lady, anticipating a relaxing day out with her partner at a luxurious location, found herself in a car repair garage, much to the amusement of onlookers.

Captured on video, her partner even took a moment to fetch her some ‘abalumo’, a fruit favoured by Nigeria’s youth as shown @anitamol_001.

The lady was gifted abalumo. Photo credit: @anitamol_001

Source: TikTok

The lady’s surprised expression was clear, this was far from the leisurely day out she had envisaged when her partner suggested they ‘chill’.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User584847483 said:

“At least fresh air is better.”

Ella wrote:

“He even bought u udara, U suppose de happy seff.”

Dominic Victor:

“That place dey very expensive na, one visit 45k don go.”

Browny responded:

“Wetin come concern me something Wey no enter my pocket.”

Kelv Williams:

“So you will know the value of AC.”

Nonye:

“He even buy Udara for una.”

Corletbaby123:

“Chaii my baby is been long oo.”

Raeli:

“We deserve better Guyyy.”

Browny respond:

“For real we deserve better for this heat.”

Aloziennayereugo:

“Do you know how expensive a mechanic workshop is you should be grateful.”

Source: Legit.ng