Damilola Ogunsi has been in the movie in the movie industry for about a decade and he has shown that passion for his craft could take him far

He has featured in more than 30 movies and has also acted in stage production after being trained in New York

The actor was applauded for his role in some of the blockbuster movies he has featured most especially because of his role as a white angel in Kunle Afolayan's series, 'Anikulapo -Rise of the Specter'

Nollywood actor, Damilola Ogunsi, came into movie lovers' consciousness after his role as a white man was criticized in Kunle Afolayan's series, 'Anikulapo- Rise of the Specter'.

An X user had stated that the director of the series shouldn't have cast Ogunsi for the role as he was mistaken to be a white man because of his skin color.

However, many praised him for his acting prowess. He also responded to the backlash and was able to silence naysayers.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlight Ogunsi's journey into the movie industry and some of the things people do not know about him.

1. Ogunsi is not just an actor

Many know him as an actor who knows his onions but beyond making movies, he is also a producer. His first produced movie, 'Beat That' was a project while he was a student with Cannon. Ogunsi is also top tier Mc, voice-over artist, realtor, and real estate investor. He can also be described as a car freak and would soon start a car show.

2. Ogunsi was trained in Nigeria and abroad

The talented actor had his education both in Nigeria and Los Angeles. He had his primary school and secondary school in Nigeria before graduating and going to the Polytechnic Ibadan. He also studied at the University of Lagos before proceeding to Los Angeles to study at the New York Film Academy where he was trained to become an actor of repute.

3. Ogunsi was a banker before acting

Though he has always wanted to be an actor, his journey into the make-believe world didn't start until about ten years ago. After graduation, he went into the banking sector and rose to the post of a mid-level management executive before finally quitting to face full-time acting. While he was still a banker, his leave period were usually spent on movie locations and training to become an actor. He was working with IBTC Bank in Abuja before his voluntary exit.

4. Damilola has always wanted to be an actor

His journey into the make-believe world didn't just start ten years ago. Ogunsi has always wanted to be a renowned actor. He was in the drama group from primary school to secondary. While growing up, his father loved watching movies and had loads of movies at home which Damilola also watched. He often reenacts the major characters to the amazement of his older family members. He was so passionate about acting that he still remembers some of his lines from the drama he acted in primary school. His love for the craft continued through his Polytechnic and University days till he started professional acting even as a banker. His debut in acting was in 2014.

5. The Anikulapo series isn't Kunle Afolayan's first movie he would be acting in

Many people think Ogunsi's appearance in Anikulapo - Rise of the Scepter would be the first time he would be working with the renowned actor and director, Kunle Afolayan. His journey with Afolayan started in 2017 when he was featured in 'Tribunal', a movie he acted in with Nollywood goddess, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde. Ogunsi who was still a banker then proved his onions and displayed an impeccable talent on set that Afolayan aptly predicted that he would later leave the banking sector and concentrate fully on movie making. Truthfully, Ogunsi gained significant recognition and applause after appearing in the movie. A few years after Afolayan made the statement, Ogunsi took the bold step and left banking. His exit from the financial sector was greeted with skepticism and doubts, however, he believed in his dreams and has been able to prove naysayers wrong. The 'Tribunal' announced his name and talent to the world.

6. Ogunsi has an albino sibling

Damilola grew up in a family where he was treated like his siblings who were born with dark skin. He ate the same thing his siblings ate and his parents ensured his skin color was not discriminated against both at home and in the public. He also has a younger sibling who is also affected by albinism. His upbringing has assisted him not to see himself different from every other person he has come in contact with.

7. How Ogunsi got his nickname "Golden Fish"

Many know Damilola Ogunsi as the Golden fish. The name was first given to him by a Catholic priest who chastised him for going to the convent. While in primary school, pupils were instructed not to go to the convent but Ogunsi disobeyed and went there. A priest went to his class to fish out offenders and was able to identify Ogunsi immediately when he sighted him. He called him the "Golden Fish". In 2010 when he wanted to take his MC work seriously, his girlfriend's sister used to call him the Golden Fish, so he decided to stick with the name since many have addressed him by it.

8. He is obsessed with action movies and James Bond

If there is any movie Ogunsi would love to feature in over and over again, it is action movies. Which explains why he is deeply in love with 007, James Bond. He loves the physicality of action roles. He is looking forward to featuring in the American movie, Fast and Furious. Sometimes, Ogunsi feels underutilized because he has not gotten enough opportunities to showcase the different characters he could depict.

