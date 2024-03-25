Politician and architect Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has opened up on why he loves to adorn white outfits most times

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also spoke about the cultural values he holds dearly in Lagos and the works of its leaders

He also revealed the lessons being in politics has taught him, his favourite fashion accessories, among other issues

A popular Nigerian politician and architect Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has shared what influences his sense of style.

Gbadebo Rhoes-Vivour shares why he loves to adorn white outfits.

The Labour Party governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections also revealed why he is mostly seen in white attire, and his love for what his culture depicts in Lagos, in an interview with Legit.ng.

Why I love white - Gbadebo reveals

The architect noted that he loves white because it symbolises peace. In his words:

"My style can be described as classy and calm. I wear white because it symbolises peace. it is part of my brand, especially as a politician. The most important part of it is associated with Lagos, Isale-Eko."

The 41-year-old also spoke about the values Lagos stands for, being a proud son of the soil. He said:

"Eko is a land where people value intelligence. That is why it is called the Centre of Excellence. Our forefathers were people who always took pride in excellence and achieving openness in commerce. The state embraces you as long as you are contributing positively to society. Our culture is rich and a lot of the story about Nigeria was pushed in Lagos and by prominent Lagosians."

The impact of colonialism on Nigerians

In recent times, it has been assumed that some Nigerian parents desire their children to have British accents and they put them in schools where they can learn it. Gbadebo lent his voice on the topic.

"I think Nigeria, from the point of colonism, we are dealing with an identity crisis. It took former President Olusegun Obasanjo to come in and bring back that pride in our culture and people started wearing native to work and socialise. Before that, everyone was wearing suit and tie. That is the story of a colonised people. They have two identities - of their coloniser and their heritage. I believe our culture is very beautiful and sadly, history is not being taught in schools. So, the value of our history to majority of Nigerians is lost. These are things we need to come back to so that we can have a sense of pride in our culture."

Gbadebo shares lessons as a politician

Rhodes-Vivour, who has a Bachelor's degree in Architecture from University of Nottingham and a Master's degree in the same field from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), shared the lessons he learnt from participating in politics. He said:

"Politics has allowed me to build more empathy, having to interact and network with so many people from different social classes and backgrounds. It has exposed me to Lagos in so many different ways and helped me understand what people are dealing with.. It is something that has given me an insight of Lagos and Nigeria at large."

I love cufflinks - Gbadebo admits

He also shared what his favourite fashion accessory is and the fashion item he can't be caught wearing. In his words:

"I don't have any special routine. I just take my bath and I head out and face the day. Due to the fact that most of my clothing is minimal, accessories like cufflinks and rings are what I use to add some vibrancy to my outfits."

Speaking of the fashion item he can't be caught wearing, he said:

"There are those singlets that are like nets. I can't be caught wearing those. I like very dark midnight blue and I also love baby grey. Black also suits me very well. If I am not wearing white, then I am wearing one of those colours."

