Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan’s newly released Anikulapo series has sparked an interesting reaction from a social media user

The netizen took to Twitter to complain about the filmmaker’s use of a ‘white man’ to portray an angel in the movie

The tweep’s observation about the movie sparked an online discussion with many netizens dropping their hot takes

Popular Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan’s newly released Anikulapo: Rise of The Spectre series has sparked an online discussion.

It all started when an X (Twitter) user identified as OhJayI, took to his page to share a video snippet of a scene from the popular series.

Nigerian man reacts to use of 'white man' as angel in Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo series. Photos: @kunleafo, @OhJayI/ X.

Source: Instagram

The video showed a scene from the TV show where an albino man portrayed the role of an angel in front of heaven’s gate. Not stopping there, the Nigerian man was heard expressing his problem with the scene.

complained that a ‘white man’ was used to play the role of an angel in a Nigerian movie. He said:

“I don’t understand what is happening, why would you portray an angel as a white person? What is this supposed to mean? Everything white! Shey una dey whine us ni? Inside black movie.”

Not stopping there, the poster accompanied the video with a caption noting that such things need to stop. He wrote:

“This thing has to stop, why use white as angel inside black movie.”

See the viral clip below:

Netizens react to viral video

The X user’s complaint about the portrayal of an angel in the Anikulapo series soon caught the attention of many Nigerians after the video went viral. Some of them argued that the person who played the role of an angel wasn’t a white man.

Read some of their comments below:

opeyemifamakin:

“When did albino with dada become white?”

classythrifters:

“Y’all please rest, he is a black albino. Albino’s are believed to be special creatures. This same movie had a scene for trees that are alive and different creatures. ART is what it’s called.”

mitchallo:

“He’s black albino, yes I agree. But the production used him to give the ideology that he’s a white God. Stop pretending y’all.”

funmialariya1ofcanada:

“Albino is ara orun, not a white God. If you don’t know ijinle Yoruba, please don’t be fast to criticize.”

funnylewiz:

“If dem use black angel una go say na devil brother .”

babyzayne__:

“He’s black ! Black is a race and not a skin color!!!!! Educate yourselves.”

__kmama:

“It’s not about racism it’s just the belief we African Christians grew up with , everyone believes that angels are white.”

ruddersounds:

“When you produce your own movie! Use @verydarkblackman ”

berrybankz590:

“Oyinbo don tell una say black na Devil while white na angel, soon all of una go get sense even in church they use black as devil while white as angel.”

pauldgoodguy:

“What if that’s the best cast fit for the role.”

