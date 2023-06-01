Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan in a new update, revealed Anikulapo series is in the making

Afolayan shared pictures from the movie shoot, which featured old characters and new casts like Lateef Adedimeji

However, Kunle Remi, who played the lead role in the movie, was not spotted in the new pictures online, which caused a stir

Movie lovers within and outside Nigeria are in for a new Anikulapo series as popular filmmaker Kunle Afolayan in the latest update, revealed a new project titled Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre is in the making.

According to Kunle, the upcoming project, a 4-part original series, will be available on Netflix.

Kunle Afolayan reveals Anikulapo new series is on the way. Credit: @kunleafolayan @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Pictures from the movie shoot shared online showed old characters alongside new casts like Lateef Adedimeji, Gabriel Afolayan, among others, on the new series.

See the pictures Kunle Afolayan shared below:

See the pictures Lateef Adedimeji shared below:

Netizens react to Anikulapo series

Many fans of the movie took to Lateef's comment section to ask questions about Kunle Remi, who played the lead character Saro in the initial release.

See their comments below:

wura.olamii:

"I hope they have not changed Saro o."

olutunmy:

"This is going to be boring ‍♀️."

priceless027:

"Lol they’ve changed our saro ."

deremiherself:

"What is Anikulapo without saro?"

horpey_yemie':

"Normal level saro don enter bush for the first one so he fit no Dey for this new one , lateef fit be saro pikin ;see me assuming rubbish ."

thereal_oluwabukola:

"Anikulapo again? This one go be Anikulapo pro max ."

ayomideaderi:

"Please is the same anikulapo will already watching before."

abarimariamomobolanle:

"Wow!!! Looking forward to it."

slashazhandle:

"It's about to go down ."

nezyranking:

"Mentor on this again ."

