Popular celebrities turned up for Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre movie premiere over the weekend

Videos from the event, which emerged online, saw veterans like Jide Kosoko, Oga Bello, Ogogo, and Sola Sobowale, among others, in attendance

A video of actress Aunty Ramota stepping out for the event in style also caused a buzz online

Nollywood movie producer Kunle Afoloyan, on Sunday, February 25, premiered his new series Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre, a spinoff Anikulapo movie, at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

The movie was starstudded as Nollywood veterans like Jide Kosoko, Oga Bello, latest grandfather Ogogo, Sola Sobowale, Tunde Kelani, Yemi Sodimu, Ojo Pagogo and many were not left out, gracing the event in different colourful traditional attires.

Aunty Ramota attends Kunle Afolayan's movie premiere. Credit: @goldmynetv

It was another gathering for millennium movie stars Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, and others, who were also spotted.

The man of the moment, Kunle, while addressing his guest, disclosed 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' has been in the work for eight years. The movie is expected to be out on Netflix from March 1.

Watch a video from Kunle Afoloyan's address below:

Watch a fun video of Jide Kosoko, Oga Bello, and others posing for the camera:

Watch the moment Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe, arrived at the event:

Below is a video of Aunty Ramota live at Anikulapo movie premiere:

Watch a video of Mo Bimbe with Bimbo Ademoye and others below:

Watch the moment singer D'banj arrived at the movie premiere:

Reactions trail Aunty Ramota's look

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed a video of the small-sized actress at the event.

fola5528_miemie:

"Aunty Ramota no dey smile ni."

iamoluyommy:

"Aunty Ramota and smile dey always fight."

i_am_olorisasore:

"Aunty ramota chai, she still frown for camera with her beautiful shoe."

cuteronky:

"Aunty ramota oni baby shoe."

xplicitmakeova_hair:

"Why is Aunty Ramo frowning."

hadeydayorfabrics:

"Nah anuty ramota baby shoe Dey call my name is plenty."

its_funmiafolabs42:

"They should have gotten a nice sandal for Aunty Ramota."

