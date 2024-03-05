Actor Damilola Ogunsi has reacted to a recent complaint by an online user over his role in Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo series

The social media users had erroneously faulted the series director for casting a white man as an angel in the series

Damilola Ogunsi, who acted the role of the angel, said it feels good for him not to be recognised; he also spoke against discrimination because of his skin colour

Nollywood actor Damilola Ogunsi has responded to a movie lover who recently expressed displeasure about a scene in Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo series.

Legit.ng reported that the netizens identified on X as Ohjay1 shared a clip from the movie while complaining that a ‘white man’ was used to play the role of an angel in a Nollywood movie.

Actor Damilola Ogunsi 'white man' says it feels good not to be recognised. Credit: Twitter/thegoldfish007

Source: Instagram

Damilola Ogunsi replies netizens

Reacting, the albino actor retweeted Ohjay1's tweet and said it feels good for him not to be recognised.

He wrote

"Feels good not to be recognized. I’m sure I’m “blacker” than anyone in that scene."

See the tweet below:

In another tweet, Damilola spoke against discriminatory opinions based on his skin colour over his role in Anikulapo.

"Wow! This guy says I should not be cast in a Yoruba film, as a Yoruba Man, in Yoruba land, speaking Yoruba, just because I have pale skin and because he was colonized by White people. Never thought I would ever hear such absolutely ridiculous discriminatory opinion in 2024," he tweeted.

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Damilola Ogunsi's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as many applauded him for his role in the series.

akinwale_keji:

"Na person wey nor watch mokaliki or gangs of Lagos nor go know sey na u higher u sir."

burj_yarima:

"Angel you didn’t really try for Saro. Should have sneaked him in."

chi_amaka0:

"I am elated seeing you on projects!!! to many more! And please, Ensure to send that Bashorun back."

jerryBabaleye:

"You did well great man. Thespian."

Source: Legit.ng