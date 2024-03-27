Former Super Eagles player, Peter Osaze Odemwingie has shared what he is currently doing after his career

In several TikTok videos seen on his page, Osaze expressed his passion for the gospel and the things of God

When people questioned his calling, he told them that it was not today he started knowing the place of God in his life

Former Super Eagles forward, Peter Osaze Odemwingie has shared his passion for the things of God.

In a TikTok video, Osaze maintained that preaching his faith and sharing the gospel has become a major priority in his life.

Osaze has also become a pro golf player. Photo credit: TikTok/@odemwingie1981 and Getty Images/ Paul Gilham.

Source: Getty Images

Osaze was responding to people who were sceptical about his passion for the gospel of Christ.

He told them that even when he was playing football, he had always been passionate about God and also giving him glory each time he found the net.

His words:

"Someone preaching the gospel and sharing his faith as his priority in life. They want to find out who is it. Why is he doing that? When I was flying according to the standards of the world, I was flying, shining, being celebrated and praised, week in and week out, playing in the World Cup, winning an Olympic medal, Premier League Player of the Month award, man of the match award; multiple internationals. While I was doing all of that, I was giving glory to God. So my faith is nothing new."

In another video, Osaze was seen talking about Jesus Christ and explaining who he is according to the Bible.

His TikTok profile also reveals that he is now playing golf as a PGA pro.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Osaze's video

@velishizi said:

"Bless you brother."

@Calibso2 said:

"Nice to see you here again big brother. Just followed you now. One love brother."

@Gundice said:

"The Nigerian team is missing a midfielder with your goal-scoring ability. join Naija technical team, as the legend that you are."

Source: Legit.ng