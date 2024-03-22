Veteran Nollywood bad boy Hank Anuku made it to the news recently over his poor condition

Legit.ng previously reported that the actor called on the attention of the state government to come to his aid

Anuku's disturbing message about appreciating people while they are alive spurred tonnes of reactions online

Nollywood veteran Hank Anuku has issued a heartfelt appeal to his fans and followers in a recent post on social media.

The actor, who has since been away from the news, noted the importance of being honoured and celebrated while still alive.

Hank Anuku wants to be celebrated while he's still alive. Credit: @ha1962anukuha

Source: Instagram

Passing his profound message, Hank Anuku shared a new self-portrait to highlight his post.

"Celebrate me and appreciate me now that I'm alive EL-ROY."

Hank Anuku begs for help

Months back, the Nigerian actor came out to beg for money from good-hearted Nigerians and the Delta government, days after his video at a petrol station went viral.

Legit.ng reported that Hank got many worried after he was spotted having a strange chat with an unknown person at a petrol station in Asaba.

The actor then later posted a video on Instagram showing himself in better shape than he was in the viral video, further emphasising his positive impact on the country.

Hank ended his plea for help by providing his bank account information to anyone willing to donate.

See his recent post below:

Reactions trail Hank Anuku's post

Legit.ng compiled them below:

prince_no_limit_:

"Words can’t express the amount of love I have for you from the deepest part of me. You’re a legend. There are ups and down in a man’s life. But he’s got to stay strong."

chuka_cola:

"We celebrate you, may you live longer that expected."

mocent_moses:

The great man of my days. you will live long."

Actress Adanma Luke 'knocks' Shan George over Hank Anuku

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that actress Adanma Luke joined other Nigerians to react to an alleged viral video of Nollywood's Hank Anuku.

Taking a jab at fellow actress Shan George, Adanma insisted that the actor was not okay as she called on her colleagues to stop the lies.

The movie star's statement puzzled social media users as they contemplated who to believe.

Source: Legit.ng