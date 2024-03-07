Lizzy Anjorin has finally been served court papers in style because she failed to show up in court after being sued by her Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo had dragged Anjorin to court and demanded N500 million compensation and insisted that he must respond to the court summon

In the photo that was sighted online, the court papers were placed on her gate at a strategic position

The court has found a way of serving Lizzy Anjorin her papers weeks after she failed to show up for her case against Iyabo Ojo.

Ojo had taken Anjorin to court for defamation of character and demanded N500 million as compensation and an apology letter.

In a new development, court papers were seen placed on the gate of the actress's house. In the photo which was seen online, the papers were seen still untouched by the actress.

Her white Brabus was parked some distance away from the place where the court papers were plastered.

Lizzy Anjorin served court papers.

Source: Instagram

Recall that Ojo and Anjorin have been at loggerheads for a while now. It started when Ojo was fighting for justice for the late Mohbad. Anjorin started calling Ojo "Sepeteri" a fictional character.

Iyabo Ojo later called Anjorin out and claimed she had some of the secrets of the actress-turned-entrepreneur. She also claimed that many homes would break if she revealed her truth.

See the post here:

Iyabo Ojo rejoices over Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo was over the moon after news that Anjorin was caught and disgraced for sending fake alert which he used to buy gold.

The actress was in Lagos Island market when she was apprehended and accused of using a fake alert to purchase goods.

Ojo made a video to show her state after the news went viral. She was sipping a drink and laughing cheerfully.

In the second recording, the mother of two also showed how happy she was with some emojis and mimes.

Ojo washes hands off Anjorin's case

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo had verbally replied to her colleague, Anjroin who accused her of setting her up.

Anjorin had claimed that Ojo was behind her travail when she was caught on the island market and accused of using fake alerts to buy goods.

Ojo made a video and said she didn't even know that Anjorin was going to the market on the said day.

