Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has now verbally replied to her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, on social media

Recall that Lizzy Anjorin accused Iyabo Ojo of setting her up after she was embroiled in an alleged gold theft scandal

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction to Lizzy’s claims was captured on video, and it raised mixed feelings from Nigerians

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s reaction to Lizzy Anjorin’s set-up claims has caused a stir on social media.

It all started when Lizzy Anjorin accused her colleague of being behind the gold theft scandal she faced at the market. Recall that Lizzy was accused of not paying for items she bought at a market in Lagos island.

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo replies Lizzy Anjorin. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @lizzyanjorin_original

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the embarrassing situation made headlines, Anjorin accused Iyabo Ojo of framing her with the help of some of her fans seeing as they are not on good terms.

Iyabo Ojo replies Lizzy Anjorin

Just recently, Iyabo Ojo stepped out for an event, and she was asked questions about Lizzy Anjorin’s set-up claims.

To that, the mother of two questioned how she could have set up her colleague when she didn’t know of her movement or made the payment transfer on her behalf.

Iyabo Ojo said:

“Did she announce to me that she was going to the market? No. Was I the one that did the transfer? No. Do I know her movement? No. So how did I set you up baby?”

See the video below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo replies Lizzy Anjorin

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction to Lizzy’s set-up accusation soon spread online and it raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. While some of them praised her for being petty, others were not pleased with it.

Read some of the comments below:

charickenny:

“She's actually telling the truth...... I don't think she set her up, I think everything that happened that day was just a case of misunderstanding.”

oluchibueze1:

“The last time I checked Lizzy did not mention her name. She was only dragging Gistlover. OMG! Is she Shepeteri?”

this_is_veli:

“Look closely, I don't know lizzy ooo but there is something off about this woman iyabo.”

Uniqueplies_studdard:

“If na iyabo ojo dey lizzy shoe she will over do. so iyabo ojo ride on jor.”

fearless_arikeeeeeee:

“This iyabo be doing too much she should rest Abeg.”

Sabiigirlfashion:

“Beef aside, Who else disagrees it was a set up?”

Vanchizzy:

“Lizzy will do worse if it was the other way round. Those of you bashing Iyabo, it seems y'all don't know Lizzy o. Iyabo is just her karma.”

stunninglookbybb:

“I don't even know why people are dragging Iyabo for something that was clearly a mistake , you do transfer, transfer no go, you say Iyabo set you up, how? People need to start accepting their bullshits than finding a way to justify their madness.”

Witness recounts Lizzy Anjorin's alleged theft incident

Legit.ng had reported that some eyewitnesses at the market where Anjorin was accused of stealing shared what transpired at the scene.

Anjorin allegedly disguised to carry out the act by buying items from the market with a fake alert.

She said the incident happened at her mother's shop and it wasn't gold the actress allegedly tried to steal.

Source: Legit.ng