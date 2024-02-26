A series of videos of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo in court today is trending online as she finally takes legal action against her colleague Lizzy Anjorin

In a video, Iyabo Ojo was spotted with her lawyer as she revealed the case had been adjourned to April 10

Lizzy Anjorin's absence at the court has stirred reactions from netizens as many dragged her for not making an appearance

The drama between Yoruba actresses Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin has moved to another level as the former finally carried out her threat to sue the latter over alleged defamation of character and cyberbullying.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Iyabo, through her lawyers on November 24, accused Lizzy of referring to her as Sepeteri, a fictional character with claims of her having a threesome with her daughter.

Lizzy Anjorin fails to make appearance as Iyabo Ojo charges her to court. Credit: @iyaboojofespris @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

In the viral legal letter, Iyabo demanded an apology and N500 million in compensation for damages to her personality.

The letter, however, added the matter would be taken to court if Lizzy to comply failed to oblige to the demands.

Legit.ng also reported that Lizzy fired back at Iyabo for slamming her with a lawsuit.

Iyabo Ojo takes Lizzy Anjorin to court

However, on Monday, February 26, videos for Iyabo and her legal team in court emerged online.

In a video, the mother of two was spotted with a lawyer addressing the press about the case.

Iyabo's lawyer stated that the case has been adjourned to April 10, and she is optimistic about getting justice for her client.

In reaction to the adjournment, the actress called on Lizzy to come with her evidence. She wrote in a caption:

“April 10th is round the corner……. the court will be serving you once again, Liz, and this time, the court has given the order for it to be pasted everywhere on your wall if you don’t accept it ……. this court se, we must go and you must bring all your evidence by force by fire.”

Watch the video of Iyabo Ojo with her lawyer below:

Watch a video showing the moment Iyabo Ojo arrived in court below;

Iyabo Ojo sues Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

sheriffdeenislander:

"Did she mention your name in most of her videos??"

goldkiddiesworld19:

"With all her fumbling,why is it hard to appear in court with her own lawyers and bouncers."

dimpledroch:

"From Aunty’s dressing sef person go know say matter don tough."

mamaejiro1:

"She nor still come court? Na wa for her o."

daintyrossy:

"When you mess with the Queen, you go hear am."

Iyabo Ojo's lover shades Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Iyabo's Ojo's lover, Paulo Okoye, on Valentine's Day, trolled his wife's arch-rival, Lizzy Anjorin.

Paulo posted a skit video of Iyabo Ojo speaking with someone she owed money on the phone and was trying to avoid paying the person.

He then added a caption that read:

"Idumota Happy Val's day. Idumota pay me my money 91k."

Source: Legit.ng