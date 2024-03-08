Actress Biodun Okeowo 'Omoborty' has shared an adorable video showing the moment her man proposed to her

In the video, the actress, who was overwhelmed by the unexpected display of love, was seen gushing as she flaunted her engagement ring

Popular celebrities like Bobrisky, Moyo Lawal, among others, have since flooded Omoborty's comment section to celebrate with her

Another wedding is on the way in the Nigerian entertainment industry as Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, also known as Omoborty, is now engaged.

Barely weeks after Kunle Remi tied the knot in a starstudded wedding, his female colleague Biodun Okeowo is set to go down the same lane.

Omoborty shares video from her engagement. Credit: @officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

Biodun Okeowo shares sweet engagement video

The actress, who recently reunited with her son, disclosed that her man had finally proposed to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sharing a video from the engagement, Omoborty, who stated that it was an overwhelming rush of emotions for her, revealed she accepted his proposal.

Recalling how the engagement went, the actress said her man went down on one knee and asked her to be his forever.

In a clip, an overjoyed Okeowo was seen flaunting her engagement ring for all to see.

“From the unexpected trembling in my hands to the overwhelming rush of emotions, I couldn’t hold back the tears of joy as he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever. In that surreal moment, surrounded by love and filled with happiness, I said yes to the man of my dreams. Here’s to the beautiful journey ahead as we embark on our forever together Ade mi," she wrote in a caption.

Watch the heartwarming video from Biodun Okeowo's engagement below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Biodun Okeowo

Legit.ng capture some of the messages, read them below:

iyaboojofespris:

"Awwwwwwwww congratulations dear."

bobrisky222:

"Aso ebi loading…. I want like 7 tables for my guest. My sister is getting married."

adeyinkaalaseyori:

"congratulations ma You deserve everything good."

kemity:

"Congratulations sis you deserve to be happy."

momsie_z_z_z:

"Awwww.. congratulations biodun you deserves this walahi . It's a DREAM COME TRUE 9ja here I come."

moyolawalofficial:

"Aaaw congrats sis."

Omoborty wears matching outfit with daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that Omoborty and her daughter, Ifeoluwa, showed some fashion goals in a new post.

The two wore matching outfits in a photo she shared with her fans. In the post, She wore a green be-jewelled two-piece ensemble.

Her daughter was also draped in the same cloth, but she styled hers differently. Her daughter also used a bowler hat to compliment her looks.

Source: Legit.ng