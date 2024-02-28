Iyabo Ojo has called out her colleague Lizzy Anjorin in another video after charging her to court

In a viral video, the mother of two claimed she has some secret about Lizzy Anjorin which could break many homes

Iyabo Ojo further expressed her readiness to go to any length to ensure legal action is taken against the Yoruba actress

The ongoing drama between Yoruba actresses Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin is not ending anytime, as the new video of the former calling out the latter has gone viral.

Iyabo, who recently dragged Lizzy to court in a trending video, alleged she has some unknown details about her colleague in her custody.

Iyabo Ojo claims Lizzy Anjorin is not who people think she is. Credit: @iyaboojofespris @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

The mother of two claimed several homes would break should she leak the secret about Lizzy to the media.

Iyabo, who disclosed that she has a record that includes the day, time, and name of the individuals involved, stressed that she would not be taking that action yet.

"If I release Lizzy Anjorin story, the internet will crash, many homes will break, I know her past. She is not what you people think she is," Iyabo said.

Iyabo, however, told Lizzy to be ready to face her in court, warning her not to feign mental illness.

Watch video as Iyabo Ojo speaks about Lizzy Anjorin

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's video

Several netizens expressed displeasure at Iyabo Ojo's action, stating that she should remain silent since her case against Lizzy Anjorin was already in court. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

tomistan:

"Find that book, please. Aang done carry the book ooo."

ifitsnotmalaikaisnotoriginal:

"Wetin una 2 Dey drag se."

haneefat_ade:

"You people should stop capping and release all the stories so we can start March in peace."

24_hours_surprisesbytonia:

"The case is already in court ,show maturity please, don't roll in the mud. Moreover ask your lawyer, if a case is in court, you don't talk about it in the press @iyaboojofespris."

Iyabo Ojo's man shades Lizzy Anjorin

In another report via Legit.ng, Iyabo's Ojo's lover, Paulo Okoye, during this year's Valentine's Day celebration, trolled her arch-rival, Lizzy Anjorin.

Paulo put up a funny video of Iyabo speaking with someone she owed money on the phone and was trying to avoid paying the person.

He then added a caption that read:

"Idumota Happy Val's day. Idumota pay me my money 91k."

Source: Legit.ng