Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the video of her "enemy" Lizzy Anjorin being allegedly accused of stealing at Lagos Island market

She made two videos to show her state about the news which went viral on Monday night on social media

In one of the clips, she was sipping a drink and laughing cheerfully while in the second recording, she showed how happy she was

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has made some posts to show her state after the news of Lizzy Anjorin's stealing allegation went viral.

Legit.ng had reported that Lizzy Anjorin had been allegedly accused of stealing gold at Lagos Island market. She was said to have made a fake alert to the seller.

Reacting to the allegation, Ojo uploaded a video of the popular cartoon character Simba in 'Lion King'. Simba was walking majestically, dancing and rejoicing while laughing.

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Lizzy Anjorin's stealing allegation. Photo credit @iyaboojofespris/@lizzyanjorin_original

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo makes a second post

In the second video she made, the actress was sitting down and enjoying a drink popularly called honorable.

She posted some laughing emojis and wrote justice for Iyabo Ojo.

Recall that Ojo and Anjorin have been on each other's necks for a while now over Mohbad's case. They both dragged each other to court and have been exchanging words.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video posted by Ojo

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@jacy_makeover:

"I knew you were gonna post something funny!"

@pauloo2104:

"Stop it."

@keishawesley1_:

"We were waiting for her post."

@chiomagoodhair:

"Omg somebody fill me in pls what happened."

@blaxk.tianah:

"Ahhhhh queen mother bad ooo."

@fabulux_fashion':

"I’m not the thief, I’m the thief’s enemy’s fan."

@nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Which one of you set up people today in the market.'"

@ifelovecandy:

"They said it's a set up but why did she do fake transfer? How can fake transfer be a set up and besides she said she design gold by herself and even china and India copy her designs so how come she buy gold in idumota again. God abeg."

@kingblaqice:

"Na so we go Dey drink cold Goldberg after God don deal our enemies."

@iamdoctorrotex:

"This woman na case."

Iyabo Ojo threatens Verydarkman

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo had threatened a lawsuit against social media critic Verydarkman.

This came after she had sued her colleague Anjorin for various videos she had made against her family.

Verydarkman also made defamatory accusations against the actress and her daughter.

Source: Legit.ng