The beef between Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, her husband, Paulo, and Lizzy Anjorin has shifted to a new level.

A video posted online by Iyabo's Ojo's man, Paulo Okoye, on Valentine's Day, trolling his wife's arch-rival, Lizzy Anjorin, has sparked emotions on social media.

Paulo Okoye stirs emotion online with his Valentine's Day post celebrating his woman, Iyabo Ojo with a dig fired at Lizzy Anjorin. Photo credit: @pauloo2104/@lizzyanjorin_original

Source: Instagram

The viral clip posted by Paulo was a skit video of Iyabo Ojo speaking with someone she owed money on the phone and was trying to avoid paying the person.

Paulo tagged the skit video with a text that reads;

"Idumota Happy Val's day. Idumota pay me my money 91k"

Lizzy Anjorin respond to Paulo's dig

Nollywood actress Liz Anjorin, in her ever-battle-ready lifestyle, has gone online to react to Paulo's dig.

However, she found a way to clap back at Iyabo Ojo's man without mentioning his name or her former colleague's.

She slammed him for coming for her while tagging him "bending roller waist", which is a subtle dig at someone who is sexually impotent.

See Paulo's post below:

Here's Liz Anjorin's response to Paulo's post:

Reactions trail Paulo and Liz Anjorin's posts

See how netizens reacted to Iyabo Ojo's man's post and Liz Anjorin's response:

@iyaboojofespris:

"Happy val my forever."

@realangelaokorie:

"Sis @iyaboojofespris happy val sis."

taakinyele:

"Agbaya, alainironu. Thought you have a better sense, birds of the same feathers. So you can't mediate for peace. When will all these madness go off SM.... it shows the kind of adults that you both are....."

@olabanji2610:

"Both of you are the same you are even proud of what she s doing what's funny here you look like a gentleman but dating this kind of woman doesn't suit your personality."

@asihtehi311:

"Make this woman try dey show some maturity na! You’re more than this for God sake. Haba!"

@vanzyvanz:

"I love this couple."

@officialqueendalen:

"Now we know is the craziness make you love her so much."

@buzzbox360:

"You people don’t know that it’s her craziness that makes Paulo love her even more."

@uniqueplus_apparel:

"Walai Aunty lizzy get bad mouth."

@mscrystal224:

"Wetin concern man for women matter? Old papa wey suppose resolve conflict come dey behave like bully. It just shows he’s an irresponsible man. If he love him shepeteri make he pay her dowry to upgrade her status. He’s an Efulefu!"

@baby_girl_bhfh:

"Bending roller what."

Iyabo Ojo threatens Paulo on stage

Legit.ng recalls reporting the moment Iyabo Ojo threatened her lover Paulo Okoye on stage during the Headies award.

The actress and Paulo were among the guests called on stage to give out one of the Headies' gongs to winners at the ceremony.

However, the pair put on a show while on stage, which stirred many reactions from netizens as Iyabo revealed Paulo's plans to divorce her.

Source: Legit.ng