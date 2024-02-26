Lizzy Anjorin has reacted to the lawsuit slammed against her by her colleague Iyabo Ojo over some of her utterances on social media

Ojo was in court with her lawyer but Anjorin failed to show up in a video which has gone viral

In response to the move, Anjorin asked her for evidence and took a swipe at her as she called her sepeteri

Nollywood actress turned entrepreneur, Lizzy Anjorin, has made a recording in response to the court case filed by Iyabo Ojo against her.

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo was sighted in court in a video that has since gone viral. She was seen in the company of her lawyer however, Anjorin didn't show up in court.

In her reaction, Anjorin asked her colleague to provide evidence as she claimed that "sepeter" iwas looking for donations.

Lizzy Anjorin reacts to Iyabo Ojo's lawsuit. Photo credit iyaboojofespris/@lizzyanjorin_original

Source: Instagram

Anjorin asks her fans for lawyer

In the clip, Lizzy Anjorin used her followers if there was any lawyer among them,

She also eyed Ojo as she continued with her business of the day and marketing of her goods.

Anjorin dances to spite Ojo

Anjorin was also shaking her body to the music that was playing while she wore a smile on her face.

She showcased a lace material in her hand.

This came after Ojo rejoiced after Anjorin was accused of stealing in a market on the island.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the recording made by Anjorin in response to Ojo's lawsuit. Here are some of the comments below:

@poshpinkie__:

"U are loosing beauty…the stress u are putting urself through is telling on ur face…please embrace peace."

@dayookupeiyiola:

"Why didn't u appear in court today?"

@koretfashionhomeofficial:

"Why u no dey court, u will learn."

@__bhisy:

"Gba court lo ko lo explain ara ee ko gba 2portion of rice."

@omowunmi_pinkberry:

"Won wa yin ni court oo."

@nvest.or:

"This woman too get sense and I like her too much may the lord be with you ma."

@qualityfoot_wear:

"Which one of you took our bag evidence."

@vickkylizzy:

"U guys should stop all of dis life is full of vanity."

@jedidiah_stores1:

"Some of the fabrics are really lovely, especially light and brown.".

@caringlarry2k:

"Which one of you took a case to Court."

Iyabo Ojo replies Lizzy Anjroins's set-up claims

Legit. ng had reported that Ojo had replied Lizzy Anjorinn after she claimed the actress set her up at the Island market.

Anjorin had been accused of stealing gold in a market on the island and she claimed that her colleague was response for the allegation.

Ojo granted an interview where she said she didn't make the transfer for Anjorin so she cannot set her up.

Source: Legit.ng