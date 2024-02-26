Talented Nigerian actress Regina Daniels got the attention of netizens recently with her luxury lifestyle

The billionaire wife showed off a rare video of her and her husband's multi-billion-naira garage

Following that, the movie went on to ask her fans and followers to guess which of the rides she stepped out with

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels filled fans and netizens with wistful thoughts as she stylishly showed the range of cars in her garage.

The billionaire wife, known for her flamboyant lifestyle, gave a sneak peek into the cars owned by her and her husband.

Regina Daniels' car garage trends online. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The mother of two shared some stunning pictures she took in front of the fleet of automobiles in her compound.

The photographs had the young star in an elegant pose, as Lamborghini, Ferrari, and a couple of other rides were spotted in the background.

In her caption, she wrote:

"Guess the ride I went out with. The first person to answer correctly gets 50,000 Naira."

See her pictures below

Reactions trail Regina Daniels garage pictures

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ejabene_:

"Na you dey drive car na me dey guess. Nice one."

zaraleinadsignature:

"The new SUV by the corner."

chinasalov:

"The new bulletproof car you were gifted on Val's I don't know the name though ❤️ am I correct?"

blezgee:

"You went out with the one you felt good about at the moment gurl... It's your turn my lady. Have fun."

annie_gold5:

"The white Lamborghini, is that Lamborghini? I don’t know much about cars."

kunzy_tracyjr:

"You self guess the bike wey carry me out tomorrow you won yourself 10k."

naijaeverything:

"Out of all the cars here, I guess it’s Ned you like to ride the most."

gamzy_goldd:

"Make I come guess am right make Ned say I Dey stalk him wife… that one wey dey find how he go take flex him new Gun since."

Regina Daniels' use of English divides Nigerians

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels gave a couple of Nigerians a tough time over her use of tenses in a post she made weeks ago.

The movie star shared a video of herself in light makeup as she captured the moment she was going out with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Reflecting on the challenging week she had experienced, the mum of two disclosed that she had hardly enjoyed sufficient rest over the past few days

Source: Legit.ng