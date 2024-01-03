Danielle, the first child of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, made a video to show how she spent 2023

In the recording, she showed off her brothers, including Kambiichukwu, her later brother, and their mother

However, the actor was nowhere to be found in the video despite the many highlights recorded by Danielle

Danielle Edochie, the first child and daughter of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie is excited about the new year.

She made a recap video to capture how her 2023 went and all the fun she had with her siblings and mother. However, she didn't capture any scene where her father had appeared in the video.

Yul Edochie's daughter Danielle omits father in 2023 recap video. Photo credit @danielleyuledochie/@yuledochie

Danielle Edochie remembers late brother

In the recording, the young lady who bagged an endorsement a few months ago took time to remember her late younger brother, Kambiichukwu who died in 2023.

She played a scene where she and two of her brothers were lying on the bed and studying their books.

The video also captured the time she and her mother went out for an event and they were gorgeously dressed.

Danielle, the only daughter of the actor, had earlier in 2023 made a cryptic post at the time of her parents' marital crisis. She stated that a man who chases two rats would catch none. Many of her fans then insinuated that she was referring to her father and his controversial second marriage.

Fans react to the video made by Yul Edochie's daughter

Netizens have reacted to the video made by Danielle. Here are some of the comments below:

@queenkay1:

"And you will overcome @danielleyuledochie. You are such an inspiration, first fruits carry alot of responsibility but girl you got this."

@blessn07:

"We love you so much sweetheart. You are the best sister and daughter anyone can ask for. We love you loads."

@theclicksnlikes:

"You got this! Hugs."

@sunny.cole.39:

"I’m watching this video like I’m cutting onion."

@alexi7rolland:

"Simply beautiful."

@phoebehairport:

"U're the head n never the tail

@justrutty_a:

"The last part of the video."

@i_am_unstopable_jessy_osato:

"In everything we give thanks love you pretty."

@eubahcloud:

"2024 will be your best year yet Danielle."

@yes___mel:

"Awww…. Forever blessed beautiful children."

Yul Edochie flaunts first child

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had shown off his first child in a throwback photo collage.

The actor also bragged about having an 18-year-old child at the university.

He told people to address him as sir if they don't have a grown-up daughter in the university.

Source: Legit.ng