Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s only daughter, Danielle, has caused an online stir with her recent post

On her Instagram story, the teenager shared a cryptic message about how a man who chases two rats will catch none

As expected, Danielle’s post soon spread on social media and sparked a series of reactions from Nigerians

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie’s only daughter, Danielle, is now making headlines over her recent cryptic post.

It all started when the young girl took to her Instagram stories to share a heavy message with her followers.

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie's daughter Danielle shares cryptic post on Instagram. Photos: @danielleyuledochie, @yuledochie, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The post had a message written on it about how a man who chases two rats will catch none. The text on the post reads:

“A man who chases two rats will catch none!”

Shortly after putting up the post, Danielle quickly deleted it from her page after it garnered a series of reactions from Nigerians.

See a screenshot of the now deleted post below:

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie’s daughter Danielle shares cryptic post

Danielle Edochie’s post quickly spread on social media and many netizens believed she was firing shots at her father, Yul, whose marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin, had continued to cause online controversy.

The teenager’s post led to some netizens wondering about the state of the relationship she has with her father while others said it was an innocent post with no extra meaning. Read some of their comments below:

wendy_adamma:

“The worstttt thing a child can do is to lose the respect he/she has for her father.”

_phoenixgold:

“The wisdom that was meant to be passed from Pete to Yul flew over him and landed on his daughter instead.”

thisisofficialjagaban:

“If truly she is trying to shade her father because of negative stuffs the mother might have said about her husband then the child is heading for destruction, stay out of ur parents issues, u no Dey there wen them marry. Relate with both of them normal, u can advise them . Don’t pick sides.”

ayam_bheee:

“Abeg you people should not drag this girl into her fathers méss oo. This young lady is calm and unproblematïc.”

poshest_hope:

“A true grandchild of Veteran Pete Edochie .”

humuani__:

“Boy she is just posting memes leave her out of this.”

Glory.owhor:

“This post means nothing , this is just a random post all this bloggers always looking for something out of nothing.”

