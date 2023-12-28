Lege Miami has called out Wizkid for shunning him after he entered the actor's DM a few weeks ago

He said the next thing to do is for the singer to ask for his account details and send him money

Lege noted that all those Wizkid who entered their Dm were fortunate to get millions of naira from the singer

Nollywood actor and matchmaker, Adams Kehinde better known as as Lege Miami has called out to Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid for neglecting him despite entering his direct message.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had taken to social media to rejoice after Wizkid entered his DM. He posted a screenshot of the message he got from the singer and asked his fans to verify if indeed it was from Wizkid.

A few weeks after the drama, he took to social media again. This time to publicly beg Wizkid for money.

According to him, all the people who were lucky for Wizkid to enter their DM got alerts to the tune of millions from the singer.

He hyped the Grammy award winner for a few minutes and sang some of his hit songs including 'Machala', the ode sang in honour of Wizkid by Carter Efe.

Lege Miami says people are abusing him

In the recording, the controversial matchmaker made it known that people have been taking a swipe at him because he has not heard from Wizkid.

He went ahead to passionately beg the singer for money.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video made by Lege Miami

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@callme_blackgold:

"Moshala ko moshalashi ni."

@johnnyjamjam:

"Dem dey monkey mi ko, dem dey bab0on mi ni."

@hollydakuz:

"Monking me keh."

@richkid_olalekan:

"Bro got the whole album on his head and he be like Monshala."

@iamkemikorede:

"Lege moshala ke."

@olawunmi_10:

"You go beg tire , kobo you no go see."

@olaoluwajegede:

"Lege ti ya werey, experienced beggar (15 years experience)."

@mbartistryy:

"Moshala bawo @wizkidayo sorry for the bad English, answer Daddy Mercy."

@omoeko05:

"Dis man don kill me with laugh daddy Messi what ?"

Lege Miami calls on Seyi Tinubu to buy him a house and send him to school

Legit.ng had reported that Lege Miamai had called on Seyi, the son of the president of Nigeria to first buy him a house before sending him to school.

He made the request after revealing that someone had taunted him over his spoken English.

Fans took to the comment sections to react to the post made by the actor.

