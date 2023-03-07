Popular blogger Mama Esabod has taken to social media with a video calling out Nollywood actor Kehinde Adams aka Lege Miami

Lege has been very vocal about supporting Tinubu and made it his duty to drag his colleagues, Iyabo Ojo and Adunni Ade

In a viral video, Esabod called the actor a broke man who earns peanuts for roles in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian actor Lege Miami went to war with some of his colleagues for not supporting Bola Tinubu for president.

Nigerian blogger Mama Esabod has now joined the long list of people who have dragged and called out the movie star.

Mama Esabod drags Lege in video Photo credit: @legemiamii/@esabodofficial

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, Esabod revealed that Lege is a broke actor who doesn't earn more than N30k for movie roles.

She added that the actor has no savings and would eventually end up begging for money on a wheelchair when the illness he deserves hits him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Esabod mocked Lege for being jobless beyond his acting career as she noted that his colleagues travel out for other jobs.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mama Esabod's video

reinedammie:

"Keeping up with Lege and Iya Esabod Season 2, Episode 1."

_lewapearl_:

"Omo na true o…money no Dey this acting business that 30k sef plenty… some na 15k."

budgetfriendly_store:

"Lege don finally buy market."

lustredgr8:

"Lege na car dealer ooh he lives in one of the most expensive area in Lagos too he try."

mia_sapphire:

"Hook up is lege's side hustle."

hellenbaylon:

"Lege don enter ham stewpid boy."

thisisdamii:

"Lege don enter wahala,this woman will finish him and run him into depression"

venarbaby:

"Lège no get respect , i dey wait for when him go come online say him Dey beg for money."

Lege taunts Iyabo Ojo after Tinubu's win

Controversial Nigerian actor, Lege Miami, taunted Iyabo Ojo on social media after Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the presidential election winner.

Lege and Iyabo had traded words online over her support for Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, despite her being a Yoruba woman.

However, shortly after Tinubu was declared the winner of the election, Lege quickly took to social media to resurrect his fight with the actress and resorted to taunting her.

Source: Legit.ng