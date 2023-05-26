Actor Lege Miami in a new video, announced that his phone and that of his manager were stolen in Abuja

Lege, who was in Abuja for the inauguration concert which took place on Thursday, appealed to his fans not to contact him via the stolen phone

The singer's video, however, stirred reactions from some of his fans and followers, as many blamed him

Popular Yoruba actor Kehinde Adams popularly known as Lege Miami, has taken to social media to lament about his phone and that of his manager, which was stolen in Abuja.

Lege, who was in the country capital for the inauguration concert, which took place on Thursday, May 25, at the MKO Abiola stadium, said his iPhone 13 Pro Max and an iPhone 12 belonging to his manager were stolen.

Lege Miami begs fans not to contact his stolen phone. Credit: @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

The actor, who has a platform where he hooks up singles with interested partners, went on to beg his fans not to contact him via the stolen phone.

Sharing the video, Lege added a caption that read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"They stole my phone and my manager’s phone as well IPhone 13 Pro Max and IPhone 12 which single’s hook up phone and guys don’t WhatsApp me for now."

Watch the video below:

Netizens blame Lege Miami over stolen phones

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the actor's video, see the comments below:

razzyrichiie_:

"Una two mumu I’m disappointed in you. A whole you omo eko omo abuja come steal your phone egbon you fuk up."

daporlee:

"APC member stole another APC member’s phone in an APC gathering …..who will judge the case?"

mc_banny:

"How how how Abuja boys go steal lagos boy phone? Anyways na Renewed hope anything is possible."

salamiadewale38:

"Sorry BAT go buy you another one.

officialcelebrity_shin:

"Lmao sheybi u Dey oppress us e good for you !! Anyways how’s ogechuku matter? U don help us see am?."

skillful114:

"Lol Shey you be Lagos boy , How come Dey run you local for Abuja ? …You be suegbe CEO Suegbe ."

seyoh_pizzo:

"O ti lose guard (you don lose guard)"

Asake, Timaya, others perform at inauguration concert

For many people, the Renewed Hope Concert night was one for the books, courtesy of the stars who made it a memorable night.

From the thrilling sounds of Asake and Fireboy's Bandana hit track to Timaya's cheeky performance of As E DeySweet Us, music fans in attendance were left ecstatic.

Despite the seemingly mass animosity that has trailed the incoming government, a surprising number of Nigerian music stars performed at the event.

Source: Legit.ng