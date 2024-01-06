Korede Bello has taught his fans how to save cost as he says that the fuel pump price has gone up

The singer made a video where he was enjoying himself while riding on a horse and he advised his lovers to try it

Netizens have reacted to the recording made by Bello and shared their views about it

Ex-Mavin signee Korede Bello has made a video to teach his fans how best to manage in this harsh economy.

The 'Godwin' crooner who is planning to make a comeback fully to the music scene was seen riding on a horse in the recording.

Korede Bello shares how to reduce fuel cost in adorable video. Photo credit @koredebello

Source: Instagram

The award winning artiste noted that since the cost of fuel is expensive, people should try to get a horse as an alternative means of transportation.

Korede Bello has over the years paid his dues in the music industry. He started singing when he was seven years old with the stage name African Prince.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video made by the singer

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@current_nation:

"Oh Lord my father send me my destiny helper in this comment section in Jesus name Amen."

@amyxious_bubz:

"What if the horse go run pass my location, who go help me ."

@kiddo_the_wrong_person:

"Let’s come to conclusion that this year’s motto is 'no gree for anybody'"

@virgo__angel:

"Sha pray the horse doesn’t develop mood swing and throw you inside gutter."

@capry_sunn:

"This wan sef dey expensive…just tap wall."

@a_b_a_k_e:

"In abroad that fuel price is affordable almost everybody have legbike ,bicycle for shot transportation."

@joyteeofficial:

"Nigerian filled with excitement nawa oo."

@ozioma_electronics:

"Even the horse food don cost."

@spending_guru:

"Sha they careful for their before their pirate come catch you for there, eye go turn you."

@thisiskingx:

"I priced one yesterday but e too high , I may just settle for a donkey."

