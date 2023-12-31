Ace Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti earlier in the year trended for slamming some of her colleagues who go online to beg for help and money

Jaiye recently spoke to Legit.ng about her comments from earlier in the year and how it was taken out of context

She shared during the interview how best industry veterans could be cared for and won't have to go online to ridicule themselves

Jaiye Kuti is one of Nollywood's most outspoken actresses of the older class. Over the years, she's become quite famous for her curvy backside.

However, in 2023, she made the headlines for some of her comments about Yoruba Nollywood veterans.

Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti recently spoke to Legit.ng about the ridiculing effect of veterans begging online. Photo credit: @jayeola_monje

Source: Instagram

She slammed them for ridiculing the theatre profession as several of her colleagues cried out online, seeking help and financial support.

Jaiye Kuti during an interview with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons spoke about this malice. She noted that her statements were taken out of context and used this opportunity to correct the previous prominent impression about her over the issue.

"We need a purse for insurance" - Jaiye Kuti said

Jaiye Kuti finally cleared the air about her earlier statement, slamming industry practitioners for going on social media to beg for money.

"Actually, what I was trying to achieve at the time was for our industry to have a purse for insurance. Our elders have been there; they started this job and helped lay the foundation of what many of us enjoy today, and for that reason, I would never ridicule them or speak down on them. I was only clamouring for insurance to take care of them in their old age."

Jaiye Kuti revealed how most of the sickness starts for veterans

During the conversation, she shared how many of the ailments these veterans suffer from started

Jaiye noted that if a fund or purse had been created years ago, many of them might not still be suffering from this illness.

In her comment, the actress kicked against Foluke Daramola's advocacy that entertainers should speak up more and not die in silence.

In her response to this, the curvy actress noted that if funds were created to cater for the needy, sick and old, there would be no need for performers to go online and beg for money.

"Social media wanted to destroy me" - Jaiye Kuti talks about trolls

During our conversation with the actress, she also touched on the negative impact of social media. She said:

"Social media can be an evil, bad place, especially those useless, faceless pages. Trolls can make your life unbearable, forgetting that we are also humans. During that my saga, some evil people on social media were out to destroy me."

"Actors are not beggars" - Jaiye Kuti

The actress also spoke about my veterans not doing very well for themselves, with many going broke.

She noted that she disagrees that they don't make enough money in the movie industry. Jaiye noted that actors get ridiculed too much nowadays.

"I stand for unity, I constantly preach about oneness. I want to speak to people who can think and correct the notion that we don't make good money as thespians. Yes, we don't make all the money in the world, but contentment is what needs to be preached about more. I am not rich, I am just making do with the little that comes around. Also, the support of the people around me helps."

Yomi Fabiyi slams Jaiye Kuti for dragging actors who beg online

Yomi Fabiyi joined the long list of Nigerians who reacted to Jaiye Kuti's post about some of their colleagues begging for money online.

Jaiye blasted her colleagues, noting that their recent behaviour has brought shame and disgrace to the Yoruba faction of the Nigerian movie industry.

According to Yomi Fabiyi, most veteran movie stars were exploited and underpaid, hence the begging online.

Source: Legit.ng