Veteran Nollywood actor, Fatai Odua Adekunle Adetayo aka Lalude, has now been shown kindness by Nigerians

Shortly after a video made the rounds of the movie star asking his fans to help him with a car, an anonymous person sent him N3 million

Lalude was seen in another video thanking his anonymous benefactor for the kindness and others who donated money to him

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Fatai Odua Adekunle Adetayo better known as Lalude is on his way to becoming a car owner.

It all started with comic actor, Kamo, who discovered that the movie veteran did not have a car after calling him to work on a skit production.

Kamo was moved by Lalude’s situation and made a video alongside the actor where he explained things and pleaded with fans to help him get a car.

Netizens react as anonymous fan donates N3 million to get car for veteran actor Lalude. Photos: @temilolasobola, @laludefilmproductions

Not stopping there, Kamo also pledged N1 million to the cause and explained that it would be best they buy a simple car that would not give him maintenance problems.

Anonymous fan donates N3 million to Lalude to get a car

Shortly after the crowdfunding video for the movie star went viral, a fan who did not want to be identified sent in N3 million naira to help in buying the car.

In another video that was posted online by blogger Temilolasobola on Instagram, Lalude was seen confirming receipt of the N3 million while also thanking the anonymous fan and others who had shown him love.

Netizens react as fan donates N3 million to get actor Lalude a car

Shortly after the news of the huge donation went viral, a number of netizens took to social media to react. Many of them were pleased to see the movie star getting help and some of them noted that Lalude was deserving of the kindness.

Read some of their comments below:

bibiiremusings:

“I am in support of this. The likes of Lalude and co were the veterans who did ‘theatre’ for the passion and gave their all to the craft when there was little or no monetary gains. Surprised he isn’t mobile. Life!”

ennygold1:

“They don't pay them well at all. Most of these baba get 20k-30k for movie roles. Their almighty stars get 50k-80k for lead roles o. The A list stars get 150k-200k. Yoruba movie pay is so poor.”

remytehouseofhair_skincare:

“Yes this man deserve a car have saw him on bike at Mokola he even pair with someone nii,,so am in support of this.”

adufenaturalskincare:

“SHAME ON ALL TAMPANS, I MEAN GBOGBO YORUBA NOLLYWOOD ACTORS & ACTRESSES PATAPATA IMAGINE LALUDE WEBI AGBAA LEGEND MAKE HE NO GET CAR CHAI, SO NA USE UNA DEY USE ALL THIS VETERANS? IF NOT DIS MAN SUPPOSE DON GET CAR SINCE & NOW HE IS IN HIS 70’S‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ LALUDE WEY NO ONE BE LIKE HIM FOR THEIR YEYE INDUSTRY. THE ROLE HE PLAYS IS INCOMPARABLE WHY ARE THEY TREATING THIS LEGENDARIES LIKE DIS?”

tee90_wears.socket_fabrics:

“WALAITALAI Nigerians are kind as we get skushi for head naso we get sympathy self .”

Sisieko_foodservices:

“These are the real actors. They do it for the passion. God bless the giver ”

Favourdeeconcept:

“This is beautiful. Thanks to everyone that put smile on his face.”

amoriadeprettydee2:

“He really deserves it,,awon ever green actor.”

Fan gifts veteran actress Iya Gbokan a car

Nollywood actress Margaret Olayinka, best known as Iya Gbonkan has finally received a brand-new car from one of her admirable fans.

After the actress requested a car gift from her fans, a passionate fan decided to present the long-needed token to the veteran.

According to reports, the presentation was done by Mr. Mustapha Jayeola, who made the gesture on behalf of her boss, Mrs. Omobolanle Olatise, the Chief Executive Officer of Alexes Promotion in Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng