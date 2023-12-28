Veteran Nollywood actress Faithia Williams recently featured in Funke Akindele's new movie A Tribe Called Judah, and she shares the experience

Faithia during an interview with Legit.ng spoke about Funke and what it is like to work with her

She also used the opportunity to send a message to the federal government of Nigeria, asking it to do better for the teeming youths of the country

Famous Nollywood actress Faithia Williams is one of the big names in Funke Akindele's new movie "A Tribe Called Judah."

She recently spoke to Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons about her time on the movie set and what it was like working with her colleague Funke Akindele.

Faithia Williams calls Funke Akindele her sister

The veteran actress noted that this wasn't her first time working with Funke, but it was a unique experience, and she enjoyed every bit of it. These were almost the same compliments made about Funke Akindele by another actress, Yvonne Jegede.

"This isn't my first time working with Funke Akindele; I have been working with her since like forever. Working with her was comfortable; I know she has very high demands, and her directing me was like my sister directing me. It was easy for me to communicate with her because she understands your limitations and how to go about it. So, no problem at all working with her."

"A Tribe Called Judah is a fight for single mums," Faithia Williams revealed

Faithia Williams revealed during the interview that the movie A Tribe Called Judah was centred around what lessons it intends to portray. She said:

"A Tribe Called Judah is a fight for women, especially single women. It is an attempt to correct the prominent notion about single women/single mothers. The movie intends to tell a story that single mothers can raise good children who will go on to achieve great things in life. In society, single women are not respected, so Funke is trying to tell people that single women are human beings."

"Please look into our youths" - Faithia Williams begs FG

The ace movie star also called on the federal government to do better for and by the Nigerian youths.

She noted that there's a need for massive reorientation and education. Fathia noted that there's also the need to constantly engage with the youths and keep them in the know of things on why the country is currently the way it is.

