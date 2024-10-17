Nigerian content creator Kemz Mama aka Mummy Wa’s Korean-Nigerian movie, My Sunshine, is now making headlines in Korea

Just recently, different Korean news channels reported on the movie, and it drew the attention of Nigerian netizens

Many Nigerians reacted to Koreans talking about the movie on the news, and several of them were impressed by it

Nigerian content creator turned filmmaker, Kemi Ikuseedun, popularly known as 'Kemz Mama' or 'Mummy Wa,' has made headlines in Korea with her Korean-Nigerian film My Sunshine.

Just recently, the Nigerian social media space was buzzing with mixed reactions after snippets from Mummy Wa’s Korean-Nigerian film started to make the rounds. The snippets showed the Nigerian actors speaking Korean in various scenes.

Nigerians react as Mummy Wa's Korean-Nigerian movie makes TV news in Korea. Photos: @kemz_mama

Source: Instagram

Actress Juliana Olayode particularly made headlines after her statement in the film, ‘pali kaja’ became a catchphrase after it drew the attention of many netizens.

While some Nigerians loved it, the actors came under fire as some netizens found it strange that they decided to speak Korean in Nigeria.

Mummy Wa’s My Sunshine makes news headlines in Korea

However, in a new development, Mummy Wa’s My Sunshine film has drawn the attention of Koreans, making news headlines in the Asian country.

Different Korean news channels like JTBC News and KBS News reported on the Nigerian movie to the joy of Mummy Wa and her fans. Snippets from the news were also posted on her Instagram page as she celebrated the great feat.

Kemz Mama, aka Mummy Wa, wrote:

“I cant keep calm, we are on korean news JTBC 🥹🥰”

See her posts below:

Actress Juliana Olayode also took to her Instagram page to celebrate the movie making it to Korean news headlines. She shared photos of herself rocking an oriental outfit and accompanied the snaps with a caption about how they are now global.

Olayode also tackled critics of the movie, as she called them out for not being open minded. In her words:

“We’re global y’all, My Sunshine is all over the news in Korea. Whilst some shallow minded folks may not appreciate this piece of art, probably because it’s nothing like they’ve seen before/ they’re not familiar with this kind or art, those who know, KNOW that this is a masterpiece.💫💫

Congratulationssssssss once again Kemi @kemz_mama thanks for putting Nigeria on the map for something good. I am beyond proud of you!!❤️”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Mummy Wa’s movie

The news of Mummy Wa’s Korean-Nigerian movie making it to the news in Korea was met with celebration from fans. Read what some of them had to say below:

enioluwatileyin:

“(In Egungun voice) "This is Massive Baby" 👏”

realmhiedhey:

“You guys did a very good job 👏it’s not easy learning a language at all Korean language is so difficult to learn not to talk of pronunciation.”

remilekunomogbehin1:

“Abeg who go translate wetin the newscast dey talk. Mi o gbo pah, mio gbo po😂😂😂😂. Me I enjoyed the Nigeria Korean movie sha.”

debby_sharonojo:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I said this🔥 it takes a creative mind to come with such a production! I'm so happy for this.”

ayowalemercy:

“And what do you mean by 'shallow minded'? As an actor, it's important to understand that people have diverse tastes and preferences. Not everyone will appreciate your work, and that's perfectly acceptable. However, it's not constructive to label those who are not in agreement with you as 'shallow minded' simply because they don't appreciate one work. It is important to respectfully express yourself acknowledging that individual perspectives and opinions vary.”

Mercyartist3e:

“This is hugeeee🥳 Congratulations.”

Sharonjatto:

“If Dare to be different was a person!😍😍. Rooting for you my love.”

Cyrilna_n:

“Where are the naysayers ooo!!! MIA😂.”

Rok_hennas:

“I was just thinking about this movie then scroll down and seeing this 💃💃💃💃 we’re going global. Congratulations Kemz. This alone is a milestone 🔥.”

That_ajibola_girl:

“Nigerians had an issue with it but see Koreans eating it up and celebrating! I can’t wait to see you do even more KEMs. Congratulations sis.”

Kemz Mama talks about skit career

Kemz Mama recently entered the spotlight of the African Magic Viewer's Choice Awards. During the awards, Legit.ng spoke with Kemz Mama about her career as a content creator and what it's been like working with her boss, Mr Macaroni.

Kemz finally revealed during the chat who inspired the popular Mummy Wa character she usually plays with Mr Macaroni and what she is like away from the camera.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng