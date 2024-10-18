A social media user has advised Kazim Adeoti, Mercy Aigbe's husband, to marry another wife so that the rancour in their marriage cane be put to rest

In a Facebook post, the woman said that Adeoti was capable of taking care of all his women if he had more than two

She noted that he seemed more responsible than all the people dragging him for being polygamous

A Facebook user known as Mewolaka has given her two cents to Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti.

In a post on the social networking app, the lady said that the man, who visited his children last year, should marry another wife because he was capable of taking care of all of them.

Lady sends message to Mercy Aigbe's husband. Photo credidit@asiwajucorture/@mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The lady also noted that Adeoti seems more responsible than those dragging him for taking a second wife.

Lady encourages Kazim Adeoti

In the post, the lady praised the movie marketer that she has not heard of any scandal about him, even before he married the Nollywood actress.

She blasted women, who have been slamming him for taking a second wife, and said that they were the bread winner of their families.

The lady also mentioned that Kazim Adeoti has not offended God by taking a second wife, as she insisted that taking one more wife will be the best for him.

Recall that since fans blasted Mercy Aigbe for choosing to be a second wife, she has been peppering naysayers with post made with her husband. They both went to Umrah last year, and she shared some loved up pictures over there.

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post. Here are some below:

@Sikeade Mercy:

"Alhaja Mewolaka my personal person, drag her at your own risk. Ori yin ma pada pe laslas ni!"

@Badmus Kafayat Olajuwon Mosobalaje:

"Ejika do you want another wife? I have listened some good women for you sir, I see you are responsible and free your wife to be independent. Zulaykha Mohd'Taofeek abi?"

@Hisuss Hisussjewel:

"Let her move on she is not the first person that her husband will marry second wife, what is her problem, she should go and rest jare. Her husband is a Muslim and he can marry more than one wife if he is capable so stop dragging what is not draggable."

@Kihfayat Ashabi Oluwatoyin:

"I even pray make e marry third wive jare make we see mercy reaction too first wive easily accept third wive dan second wive."

@Somuyiwa Adewale:

"Alhaji, I am not against marrying wives, but I want you to connect positively with your children against all odds so that women would not use them against you in the old age days . After all, your mental health matters to you, too."

@Sunday Kosoko:

"Ejika would soon marry the 4th one inshallah,he is capable."

@Ayobami Alatise:

"Let him breath abeg Mercy is okay by him. He is enjoying his life with mercy vibes and I can see that Alhaji Adekaz is looking younger and younger."

@Yemi Gold:

"You better get it right, the first wife said mercy is her friend when Adeoti his mercy husband friend is different. If he wants to marry why can't him marry another woman except her wife friend."

Kazim Adeoti's first wife snubs him at party

Legit.ng had reported that Funsho Adeoti, the first wife of Mercy Aigbe's husband, had shared a cryptic post after she snubbed the movie marketer at a US party.

The mother of four was sprayed with dollars after her marketer husband spotted her at a US party, and the video went viral.

On her Insta story, she said it is not always about what happens to a person, but about how the person reacts to it

