Actress Jaiye Kuti is well endowed, and she does not miss any opportunity to show off her massive behind

The movie star, who had been on set, finished filming and decided to do a TikTok dance to express her joy

Fans and followers of the actress could not get over her steps as she rocked her behind left and right

Popular movie star Jaiye Kuti got her fans and followers gushing after she shared a video where she danced and showed off her skills.

The actress disclosed that she had just finished from a movie set, and she broke into a dance as the people around cleared the scene.

Jaiye Kuti showed off her well endowed behind Photo credit: @jayeola_monje

Source: Instagram

Wearing a wrapper and blouse with a scarf to match, the well-endowed Kuti turned her behind and vigorously shook to the rhythm of the song playing.

"Me when am done on the set of “Aye ni koro” by Oga Bello @adebayo.salami @topeadebayosalami @femiadebayosalami @sodiqadebayo"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush over Jaiye's video

aishalawal1:

" Auntyyyyyy"

christyadewiffy:

"May God bless your hustle mama.. keep moving in Jesus name."

green_tutorsng:

"Natural endowment well utilized to the glory of God"

gbrtoyongbetoyon_folusho:

" O ga ju for the momo keh."

royalmediaconcept:

"It's the shaking for me. Oga ju❤️❤️"

ndidival:

"this women again "

thedamilolaoni:

"E Dey shake o Dr Jk!"

paulosman_100:

"Wow ...Mama I don't know you shake it like this ....Fantastic "

ifabiyidavidolabanji:

"You are too much ma❤️❤️"

afolasademama:

"You rock it well ma❤️"

ajoksy_babe:

"No dull moment,l dey always enjoy you jare @jayeola_monje."

Blessing CEO stirs reactions as she shows off acquired behind

Controversial relationship expert Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO stirred reactions on social media with her newly 'worked on' behind.

Blessing, in a video, proudly flaunted her behind in a skin-tight jumpsuit as she danced energetically to a song.

Clearly proud of her looks, the relationship expert attempted to shake her behind several times in the clip.

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some people pointed out the inequality, others noted that it was too hard with reference to BBNaija's Khloe who also got her behind worked on.

Source: Legit.ng