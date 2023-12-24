Former TV show presenter Moet Abebe and her co-host, ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star TolaniBaj, have been in the news a lot recently

Moet Abebe recently spoke to legit.ng about her podcast show Bahd and Boujee and all of the attention it has been stirring lately

She noted that most of the time, people don't understand the show and wrongly judge some of her opinions and that of her co-host

Famous Nigerian TV personality turned podcaster Moet Abebe recently spoke to Legit.ng about how her year has gone and her popular on-air show that has been creating a lot of stir online lately.

Moet during her interview with Legit.ng noted that she was massively grateful for the year she's had so far. She also got to talk about her show Bahd and Boujee and why it has been courting a lot of negative energy.

Moet Abebe shares why her show is constantly misunderstood online. Photo credit: @moetabebe/tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

The former Soundcity TV presenter also spoke about her co-host, BBNaija's TolaniBaj. She cleared the air about T-Baj being a lousy air for the show.

"I am loving every minute of my show" - Moet Abebe

The TV personality spoke about her show being in the news a lot and constantly being the centre of conversations on social media. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I am enjoying it that my podcast is in the news a lot. I am loving every minute of it. It is given the Bahd and Boujee vibe that it is supposed to give all the way."

"The criticisms are not valid" - Moet says

Moet Abebe, during the interview, spoke about her show constantly getting criticised, she said:

"Most of the people who react and call me out on Instagram don't understand the context of our discussions. The criticisms are not valid. Most of the trolls don't understand the context of our conversations half the time because they don't even watch the whole video. They would understand better if they watched the show or an entire episode."

"The show is not for primary school students" - Abebe clarifies

"It is not about creating controversies, but then again it is called Bahd and Boujee for a reason."

Moet, who had constantly spoken about her personal life and relationships on the show, noted that Bahd Boujee is not an educational podcast per se. Instead, it is more about sharing personal opinions and life experiences.

"The show is not meant to teach primary school students. I am not a teacher neither did I say I was tutor. The question is what were people expecting, It is called Bahd Boujee. Ofcourse the topics are not going to be educational, what we discuss half the time are social topics. We talk more about things that affect women, dating, how to make money, family."

TolaniBaj is a negative air for the show

Moet also touched on her co-host's personality and completely disagreed with the notion that she's the one making the show lose substance.

She slammed those calling her dumb and having a low intellectual capacity to hold significant conversations beyond sex and money.

Tolanibaj causes a stir over comments about relationships

Legit.ng recalls reporting an episode of Bahd and Boujee where TolaniBaj shared what she brings to the table when going into a relationship.

She noted that her "Kpekus" is the only thing she brings to a relationship; Tolani bragged that her juice box is very, and it is enough for any man.

The reality TV star shared this while Yhemo Lee was on her show and spoke about her relationship. Her outburst is coming after her complicated relationship with Neo, her colleague.

Source: Legit.ng