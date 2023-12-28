A Nigerian family were informed by the handler of their building project that it would be completed by December

During the Christmas period, the family visited the property in the village in high hopes but were disappointed

A video of what they saw instead of a completed mansion has gone viral and got many people talking

A Nigerian lady has shared what her family found in their village mansion, which was supposed to have been completed.

The medical student, Nini Ogele, shared the video on TikTok and sent social media users into a frenzy.

They expected a completed mansion but met an uncompleted property. The clip showed her family taking a tour of the house.

It appeared work had begun on the inside, and some rooms looked tiled. According to the lady, they had a feeling they would be disappointed.

"I think we all had a feeling that it wouldn’t be ready by now," she captioned the clip.

She said it was their uncle who was in charge of supervising the building project.

Her video stirred massive reactions

grader said:

''It because nobody was there to supervise the work."

Petra Louis said:

"Na me and my husband be this baba won cry, he beat up the engineer and locked him up."

businessguy said:

''So far money dey ground, this would still take at least 3-4months that's why it's better to be on ground physically to monitor people working."

nessa said:

"Lmaoo my dad house, I swear they add on another year until it’s “finished.”

Michelle said:

"Gurl the same thing happened to us too."

Damilare said:

"Dem use pillar swear for una ni naso I go work for Imo state, pillar everywhere wetin happen."

African beauty said:

"They said December did they tell you is 2023 December."

Abroad lady sending money home disappointed after seeing her house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an abroad-based lady was disappointed after seeing her building project.

She reportedly kept sending money after being satisfied with the reports the handler of the building project was always giving her.

However, the lady returned from abroad to discover she was misled and shortchanged.

Far from what the project handler told her, the lady lamented its state while carrying out an on-the-ground assessment of the place.

She could be overheard, in a video from her visit to the site, asking rhetorically where the aluminium she was told of was kept.

