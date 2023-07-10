In a lengthy clip, Jaiye Kuti slammed some of her colleagues who have made it a habit to beg online to sort out their welfare

Reacting to the post, Yomi Fabiyi noted that such an action shouldn't bother anyone

According to him, most veteran movie stars were exploited and underpaid, hence the begging online

Yomi Fabiyi has joined the long list of Nigerians who have reacted to Jaiye Kuti's post about some of their colleagues begging for money online.

Jaiye blasted her colleagues, noting that their recent behaviour has brought shame and disgrace to the Yoruba faction of the Nigerian movie industry.

Source: Instagram

Yomi Fabiyi slams Jaiye Kuti

In a post on his page, the movie star noted that nobody should be bothered about anyone coming online to beg their fans for money.

According to him, these actors resorted to begging because they were exploited by movie pirates and capitalists.

He continued by saying people should respect other people's opinions as the 'beggars' chose not to do illegal activities and turned to charity.

He also wrote:

"Let it be clear, no matter how uncomfortable and displeased you are with someone's actions or decisions, if it is not against the law of the land and falls within the rights of the person, it is an outright arrogance, crime and grandeur of delusion to attempt to rubbish such person. Caveat! Nigeria sef they beg and borrow. I HATE PRETENCE, ARROGANCE, AND FAKE LIVES."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Yomi Fabiyi's post

otunbaolajide1:

"Baba Lalude & Alapini nvr hv d mind of seeking g for help, Kamo discovered dey dnt hv car feel for dem, choose to hlp and also seek support of dere fans. That is mercy, Those baba deserve better life. Dey hv laboured so hard in d industry for decades. Fingers are not equal, those saying rubbish are envious of the support. Whereas dey can't hlp, most of dem make dere money outside d industry."

hajiafatimah2007:

"God bless you for this, nobody knows tomorrow, just pray that problem or sickness that will destroy our future plans will not befall us. Let's be careful with what we spill out of our mouth, may our mouth not put us in trouble."

dam.bello:

"One of d reasons y I like u regardless u spit out d truth fear no one...."

kayode.olawale:

"God bless you my brother, I don't know their problem o, they can't help and they're still talking nonsense, awon werey keni ma ni eniyan dede. Won ma sofo ni"

emmanuel_easylife:

"But no one owes anyone anything nah. Don't make this thing look like entitlement."

abrahamayomiposi:

"Jaye kuti don block me for telling her the truth . The fact that u are being paid well and earning well in ur career doesn't mean others are. Most of the veterans also prepared well for future but some circumstances beyond their control took it away."

yes_iam_layo:

"Your ability to speak and write with such eloquence and clarity is truly remarkable, and your unwavering commitment to truth and justice is something that I deeply admire."

Source: Legit.ng