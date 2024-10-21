Kunle Remi has reacted to a viral list of celebrities involved in homosexual activities in the entertainment industry

The Nollywood actor, whose name also appeared on the list, sent a warning message to his colleagues, family and fans

Kunle Remi's statement has further triggered reactions as some netizens continue to troll the Nollywood star

Popular actor Kunle Remi has responded to trolls following accusations made against him by a controversial Instagram blog.

Kunle Remi had trended on social media during the weekends after the anonymous blog dropped a list of celebrities involved in homosexual activities within the industry, which included the actor's name.

Kunle Remi's name mentioned on the viral list. Credit: kunleremi

Source: Instagram

This stirred reactions as some fans stormed his page with questions about the claims.

In a bold response, the Anikulapo star warned trolls against bringing negativity to his space, adding that he would not hesitate to block anyone who spreads darkness.

Kunle stated that he was not desperate for followers or engagement and favours maintaining a positive environment.

“This page is for light and good vibes. I am not desperate for followers or engagement. If you come with darkness and negativity from a blog to my page, DM, or phone—be it a friend, fan, or family—I WILL BLOCK YOU!” he warned.

The actor, who is married, said he is committed to protecting his energy, and that his boundaries are firm.

Kunle also advised people to be cautious about the negativity they absorb and spread, warning that the internet never forgets.

See Kunle Remi's post below:

People react as Kunle Remi issues warning

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

oracleking001:

"U dey among or not batch B?"

sylers:

"The moment i see you following that gistlover, I hardly take you seriously. It's one of the red flags to me."

evesoal:

"Imagine waking up to accusations and you might actually be innocent."

_oyiza:

"He said what he said. Take your bad energy away from his page. Nigerians thrive on Negativity a lot!!!! It must really be h@rd been a celebrity sha."

michael_kanoute:

"Damage control"

marisechimarise:

"But you made an interview about dat."

rhemmygold_001:

"Gistlover deh lie until proof start to deh fly up and down be4 una go believe wetin deh sup in Nigeria industry."

Kunle Remi shares old video of wife

In other news, the actor shared a picture of his wife, which left fans talking.

Kunle posted a throwback video of his wife from her gallery while nothing that she wasn’t on social media.

Reacting, a netizen advised the actor not to put his partner online to avoid getting trolled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng