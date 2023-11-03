It is no longer news to see Nollywood greats like Mr Ibu, Lalude, Iya Gbonkan, and many others go online and beg for things from Nigerians

Legit.ng recently spoke with ace actress Foluke Daramola about this sickening phenomenon ravaging the Nigerian movie industry

Daramola, during the chat, gave reasons why it has now become a norm to see many Nollywood greats on the streets of social media begging for money

Over the last 12 months, at least 15 Nollywood veterans have gone online to beg for money, houses, cars, medical aid and many other things.

Legit.ng, in its nature, got concerned by this growing dirty phenomenon, and one of our journalists, Oke-Hortons Nosa, reached out to an insider to find out why this malaise has become synonymous with the movie industry.

Nigerian actress Foluke Daramola reveals to Legit.ng why many Nollywood veterans go online to beg for money. Photo credit: @realmribu/@folukedaramolasalako

Oke-Hortons spoke with ace movie star Foluke Daramola and shed some light on the growing malaise.

The rise of social media

Foluke Daramola-Salako shared with Legit.ng her thoughts about the growing malaise and why she won't discourage them from doing it. She said:

"Many of these people are not social media filmmakers, nor are they proficient at using it. The truth is social media has taken over the space, and for them to sustain themselves, it is really, really difficult. It is actually better for them to come out than die in silence."

I am redirecting my passion - Daramola speaks on her acting career

The Nollywood star from the late 1990s and early 2000s also spoke about her career and why she's not been in movies lately. She said:

"I'm redirecting my passion. Also, I have been working underground, building my NGO for veterans, not just veterans but the old veterans and vulnerable of the movie industry. You would seen my work with Pa Charles Olumo aka Agbako who recently turned 100. So yes I have not been acting much but I have been working."

