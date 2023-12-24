Actors in the Nigerian movie industry have cried out after one of their colleagues was allegedly shot by policemen

The man known as Azeez Ijadunade is an actor and movie director who was shot in Iperu in Ogun State

Biodun Adebanjo, his colleague posted the sad new on Instagram and said Ijadunade had been taken to the hospital

Nollywood actor Biodun Adebanjo and some of his colleagues have taken to social media to cry out after one of their own, Azeez Ijadunade was allegedly shot by the Nigerian police.

Ijadunade was reportedly shot in Iperu Ogun State and he was rushed to Babcock Teaching Hospital where he is battling for his life.

Nollywood actor Azeez Ijadunade allegedly shot by police. Photo credit @kingazeez

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, Ijadunade who started his career as a child was lying down on the hospital bed with a bandage wrapped around his neck. He has blood slain on his chest.

Nollywood actor Afeez Owo, who marked his 18th wedding anniversary recently also posted the sad news on his social media handle.

Three police men were also seen in the recording and one of them was trying to make a call. They all looked so distressed.

However, details of what transpired between the actor, and the police officer were not stated.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of the Nollywood actor that was shot

Netizens have reacted to the video of the actor that was shot. Here are some of the comments below:

@arewadazzlingbeautyworld:

"Nigerian police but why???"

@dansky_exchange:

"Omo y’all blaming people selling their properties just to leave Naija sometimes if you check well it’s worth it.. you fit just Dey waka for road make bullet hit you nawa."

@ademi.ademi36:

"Chai, hard to see a young man like myself fighting for his life this way. Keep fighting Azeez, God will give the strength u need to overcome this tragedy."

@iyalodeofabuja:

"In my life sha, I’ve never encountered a normal police man. Either they are drunk or possessed."

@xoxospecial_:

"This guy just literally had a baby! What the hell is wrong with Nigerian police!!! Omooooo."

@iameniolamyde:

"May Nigeria not negativey happen to us."

@effedeborah:

"Now tell me why e go ever better for police in this life! People that are meant to be protecting us are the ones turning out sh00t us."

@vstarma:

"Person wey hin wife just put to bed."

@sire_yourfavesicklecellwarrior:

"These police officers are unfortunate what is happening now."

@fotogenic_lens:

"Until a grave punishment is pass into law for police brutality this won’t stop."

