The Nigerian movie industry mourns as the tragic demise of veteran filmmaker Charles Granville is announced

According to a public statement published on Facebook by the deceased's friend, Umanu Elijah Charles died after years of battling a protracted illness

Charles Granville died on Thursday, September 22, 2023, but news of his tragic passing was made public on Saturday, 23

The Nigerian movie industry mourns losing another stalwart, actor and filmmaker, Charles Granville.

A post was shared on Facebook on Saturday, September 23, 2023, by Charles's friend, Umanu Elijah, noting that Charles has finally given up the ghost after years of battling a protracted illness.

Photos of recently deceased Nigerian filmmaker Charles Granville.

Charles was one of the main stars of the popular Africa Magic series Tinsel. According to Elijah, Dr. Granville died on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

The Tinsel star is yet to be buried, but his family has shared that his burial arrangement will be made public soon.

Charles Granville's obituary

The actor's obituary shared online reads:

"It is with a heavy heart that the family announces the passing of Amb Dr Charles Alexander Atombosoba Granville after a protracted illness on Thursday, the 21st of September 2023.

"Words truly can't describe the impact this sudden demise is having on family, friends, and well-wishers, taking solace in the phrase 'God knows best!'. "Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due cause".

See the announcement post below:

See how netizens reacted to the Tinsel star's death

Reactions trail the tragic news about Charles Granville's death; see some of it below:

@pendragon_101:

"Nah this year I believe true say SEPTEMBER, OCTOBER, NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER get something different other than other months in the year… RIP."

@upwardconcept1:

"My condolences May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@misjules_fabrics_accessories:

"OMG! Rest in peace Charles worked with on a project in PH."

@gladyseki:

"My Lord and my God. Rest in peace Charles. This is a great shock."

@ditariemily:

"I remember him more for his song Bari owuma-eh Tamunonengi-ofori-e (don't cry again, nothing is beyond God)... May God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss."

@mrgasodunsi:

"Omg! Charles."

@nahnahlycious:

"Sad, may God rest his soul."

@adedami__:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Tinsel Star Victor Olaotan dies 5 years after surviving a ghastly car accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when another Tinsel star, Victor Olaotan, died in 2021.

The news of the veteran's death was made public by his wife, Julia, in a report made by Punch News.

Olaotan is popular for his role as Fred Ade Williams on the Mnet series Tinsel. He became incapacitated after a ghastly car crash in October 2016.

Source: Legit.ng