A Nigerian lady said her Facebook friends should stop contacting her husband secretly.

In a warning she published on Facebook, Princess Ifunaya Maduka noted that some of her friends are DMing her husband.

The woman warned her Facebook friends to stay away from her husband. Photo credit: Facebook/Princess Ifunanya Maduka.

Princess expressed displeasure that her Facebook friends are adding up her husband as their friends too.

Her words:

"This is a warning, first and last! Stop adding my husband up if you're my friend, you're my friend, not his friend. Stay here and not on his wall. Most of you even go as far as sending him DMs for different reasons. I just saw the messages of a friend of mine on here who went to my husband's DM to make enquiries about Austria. Meanwhile, I am here. I'm the one that is your friend, and the funniest part is that we are talking about this same topic and I'm giving as much information as I can. Let me not talk about the ones sending incessant greetings to him and the ones asking for money."

Princess said she was sending out a last warning to friends contacting her husband.

She said:

"Stop it, you don't have a business being in my husband's list, na me and you be Facebook friend, let it remain like that because some of una no dey reason, tufiakwa."

In a follow-up video, the lady said she stood by what she said and repeated the warning.

See the video below:

Reactions as lady warns friends to stay away from her husband

Ogochukwu Adaugo said:

"Na so dey dem dey do. Dey no dey take eyes see person husband."

Michael Ikechukwu Anyanaso commented:

"When they said use 23 hours 45mins to fear women, shey you disagree."

Ada-eze Onyi commented:

"Let me go and send my own DM to Oga. When I come to Linz, we can settle the matter one-on-one."

