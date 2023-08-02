Video As Iyabo Ojo Declares to Be an Untouched Woman With Children, Many React: “Yes We All Are”
- Nollywood actress and businesswoman Iyabo Ojo took netizens by surprise by making known her bedroom status
- The actress was promoting a high-end hairline when she posted an amusing comment on her Instagram page to indicate that she was still a virgin
- The single mother of two made a light-hearted comparison between herself and her wigs in the post to pass her message clearly
Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently got netizens talking after she declared herself to be an untouched woman
The divorced businesswoman, a single mother of two, noted that she was still intact.
This was revealed in a viral video to make her state known while promoting a luxury hairline.
The actress claimed she is still a virgin, just like the wigs she sampled.
"I'm a virgin like my wigs, ooo ."
See her post below
Iyabo Ojo's declaration sparks reactions
Legit.ng captured some reactions to the actress' viral video. See them below:
kemiphebian:
"Too much ENERGY ma."
tobio_expressproperties:
"Yummy Ma'am ."
cakesurpriseng:
"Beauty wey no get blemishes…. God bless aunty, mo love yin daku❤️❤️."
oyinakins:
"I can’t count how many times I watched this video…. The transition was perfect and every single wigs looks really good on you. X."
omo_badagry:
"This woman no wan leave babygirl hood. Forever young."
princess20155461:
"Where virgin plss we r also virgin .in it."
renikgioielleria_:
"Yes we are virgin."
princess20155461:
"U know I love your swaga babe......but am a womanning .pls didn't take it personal ooooh. Make I run."
ace_comedy:
"A very special being ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
I've never seen my mother cry, she's a very strong woman - Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscy
Top Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo is now making headlines after a video went viral of her daughter, Priscilla, speaking about her.
In the trending video, Priscy was spotted speaking on the @Jermainemedialive podcast when she explained just how much of a strong woman her mother is. Not stopping there, Priscy added that she is very strong and it is because she learnt from her mother who is also a very strong woman.
According to her, she has never seen Iyabo Ojo crying and even when she is going through something, nobody can ever see her down.
Source: Legit.ng