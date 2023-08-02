Nollywood actress and businesswoman Iyabo Ojo took netizens by surprise by making known her bedroom status

The actress was promoting a high-end hairline when she posted an amusing comment on her Instagram page to indicate that she was still a virgin

The single mother of two made a light-hearted comparison between herself and her wigs in the post to pass her message clearly

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently got netizens talking after she declared herself to be an untouched woman

The divorced businesswoman, a single mother of two, noted that she was still intact.

This was revealed in a viral video to make her state known while promoting a luxury hairline.

The actress claimed she is still a virgin, just like the wigs she sampled.

"I'm a virgin like my wigs, ooo ."

Iyabo Ojo's declaration sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some reactions to the actress' viral video. See them below:

kemiphebian:

"Too much ENERGY ma."

tobio_expressproperties:

"Yummy Ma'am ."

cakesurpriseng:

"Beauty wey no get blemishes…. God bless aunty, mo love yin daku❤️❤️."

oyinakins:

"I can’t count how many times I watched this video…. The transition was perfect and every single wigs looks really good on you. X."

omo_badagry:

"This woman no wan leave babygirl hood. Forever young."

princess20155461:

"Where virgin plss we r also virgin .in it."

renikgioielleria_:

"Yes we are virgin."

princess20155461:

"U know I love your swaga babe......but am a womanning .pls didn't take it personal ooooh. Make I run."

ace_comedy:

"A very special being ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng