Movie producer Kunle Afolayan recently posted a new video of a new house he built for his 81-year-old mum

The Anikulapo series producer showed off the exterior and interior, which came with unique designs

Kunle Afolayan has been applauded by his colleagues and fans, while others joined him in celebrating his mother

Nollywood actor and producer Kunle Afolayan has left people emotional over a video showing a new house he built in honour of his mother, Omoladun Afolayan.

Kunle, known for Anikulapo series, among other Nollywood projects, showed the exterior and interior of the bungalow, which was fully furnished to taste.

Kunle Afolayan shows off the new house he built for his mum. Credit: @kunleafo

The singer also made sure his mum was specially recognised as her name was written at the entrance to the new house.

Kunle's sweet gesture comes amid his mum's 81st birthday celebration.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the producer, alongside his other Afolayan siblings, had come together to celebrate his mum on her 80th birthday in 2023.

Watch the video of Kunle Afolayan's mum's new house below

Celebrities, fans hail Kunle Afolayan

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many described the house as a well-deserved retirement home. Read their comments below:

owoboogunde:

"To God be the glory."

abdul_semio:

"SPACE! Love it! Peace of mind. Breathe. Well done."

adebayo.salami:

"This is exceptional."

afoobespoke:

"My kind of retirement home."

toyinbanjo:

"It’s beautiful! Well done."

sulaiman_ibn_adeyemi:

'This is classic sir. God bless you more."

keshinroolaore:

"Congratulations Sir. God bless my hustle."

layinkasulu:

"Well done Bro. God bless."

quddus.fx:

"@kunleafo you need to add interior decorator on your C.v."

yinkaicanfly:

"Well-deserved. Thank you Baami for honoring Abiyamo tooto."

hyrishtheebigdeal:

"The type of ventilation that will be in this house ehn."

kianojingo:

"Dear mama. you shall eat the fruits of your labour and long live in good health. mother's prayers are forever... Well done omo momo."

Kunle Afolayan's daughter shows moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Eyiyemi Afolayan left many talking over a video of her dancing to Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe.

Kunle Afolayan's daughter, in a clip, was seen singing the hit song word for word.

"Make your papa no see this one o," a netizen warned.

