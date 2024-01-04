Veteran Nollywood actor Lalude’s love life has now come under scrutiny on social media over his recent posts

The movie star, who is popular for his jazz man aka ‘Babalawo’ roles in Yoruba movies, was spotted in a romantic video with a young lady

Lalude referred to the pretty lady as his wife, and it raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians

Veteran Nigerian actor Fatai Adekunle Adetayo, aka Lalude, is making headlines on social media over his love life.

Just recently, the movie star drew the attention of many netizens after sharing a series of romantic photos and videos of himself with a young lady.

Nigerians react to actor Lalude in romantic video with young 'wife' Lara. Photos: @laludefilmproductions.

Source: Instagram

In one post, Lalude called the young lady named Lara his wife. The clip showed Lara wrapping her hand around Lalude as she placed it gently on his chest while they rocked matching white shirts and jeans paired with a Santa Claus hat.

The young lady was all smiles as she gave Lalude a peck on his cheeks before directing a kiss at the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In another post, Lalude danced with the lady in a garden as they played around like young lovers. The clip also showed the couple sharing tight hugs after Lalude held Lara’s waist as she whined for him.

The caption that accompanied the video reads:

“Here is wishing you a HAPPY NEW YEAR!! LoveFrom me and mine ❤️@Laraa_celeb many more years to celebrate .”

See the clip below:

Nigerians react to romantic videos of Lalude and young ‘wife’

As expected, the veteran Nollywood actor’s romantic display with his ‘wife’ caught the attention of Nigerians. This might be connected to him being known for playing ‘jazz man’ aka ‘Babalawo’ roles in movies and having another well-known wife simply identified as Iya Ibeji. While some netizens wondered if the romantic video of Lalude and his young ‘wife’ was for a movie, others congratulated them.

Read comments from netizens below:

Toba_onair:

“Even jazz man knows love is sweet . So what’s your excuse?”

pam_ayy:

“Torh,babalawo don first me find love.”

Teeto__olayeni:

“Baba lalude fess me find love sha. I really need to do better,na this straw gangan break camel back.”

iam_gloriah:

“Even babalawo don find love. What are you waiting for o.”

tianah__hairs:

“There is a man for every woman and a woman for every man.”

Testy_agbaluabi:

“I believe this is not real. All nah script.”

Pwettydara_olaniyan:

“Aunty don drink love portion .. why do i keep feeling like it’s a movie.”

ambrosejerry2:

“Babalawo don use love poison for her.”

bravospence:

“Baba so you really meant it , I thought nah film I don’t know you get new wife congratulations.”

testy_agbaluabi':

“Dey play... Iya Ibeji is who we recognize.”

Fan gifts Lalude N3 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on how actor Lalude became a car owner.

It all started with comic actor, Kamo, who discovered that the movie veteran did not have a car after calling him to work on a skit production.

Kamo was moved by Lalude’s situation and made a video alongside the actor where he explained things and pleaded with fans to help him get a car.

Source: Legit.ng