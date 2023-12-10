A mother who was told that she may not be able to get pregnant has shared her emotional story online

In a video, she broke down in tears as she recounted the 'miracle' that had happened in her life

Despite being informed by doctors that it would be tough for her to get pregnant, luck however shone on her

A new mother has melted the hearts of many on TikTok with her emotional life story.

In a video shared via her official account @theblkbradshaw, she recounted his she was told by doctors that she might face serious difficulty in getting pregnant.

Mum diagnosed with PCOS delivers cute baby Photo credit: @theeblkbradshaw/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum who was told she had PCOS gives birth

However, not so long afterwards, she got pregnant and delivered a healthy baby girl to the amazement of netizens.

She shared a video showcasing her journey on TikTok and netizens were inspired by her resilience and strength.

"You have PCOS so becoming and staying pregnant can be tough", she captioned the video.

Reactions as new mum shares her story on TikTok

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

@prettystone86 said:

"Crazy cause my doctor never told me that. They said it might be difficult gettin pregnant been having Pcos since my 1st at 37 now."

@guardian_angel1998 reacted:

"I literally just found out I may have been developing PCOS for the last 2 years. I go see a gyno to confirm."

@unique_blessing_chioma commented:

"Pls tell us your process, it will be helpful alot of people with pcos."

@squarepeajam said:

"I’ve got insulin resistance PCOS and currently 3 weeks 4 days pregnant with my first. So scared it’ll just end."

@_andseethethingis added:

"I totally agree, I be so nervous and constantly having them check me. I’m 30 weeks and got pregnant naturally with pcos after they told me I’ll never."

Source: Legit.ng