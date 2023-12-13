In a viral video, a Nigerian lady based abroad called 911 on her mother after their misunderstanding got physical

Tagging her mum a narcissist and abusive fellow, she alleged that the woman locked her up in the house

She was seen packing out of her mum's house with her daughter in the presence of the responding officer

A lady has exposed her misunderstanding with her mother on social media after claiming she was held hostage while trying to move out.

Paula Ifeanyi, of Nigerian descent, videoed her whole conversation with her mum as she tried to leave the house.

She said her mum is abusive. Photo Credit: @paulaifeanyii

A second video showed the lady finally out of the house amid tears. The lady, who has a child named Amaka, described her mum as narcissistic and abusive.

Paula involved the police

The 25-year-old said the woman prevented her from leaving and even hit her. Her mum was on the defensive as a police officer arrived on the scene to wade into the matter and restore calm. Paula had called 911 to intervene.

It is not clear what the Genesis of the mother-first-daughter problem is, but the lady was done with staying with her family and wanted out.

Netizens showed solidarity with Paula on the matter.

Watch the recent videos of her issue with her mum below:

People showed her support

Danielle Osemene said:

"I haven’t spoken to my mother in years.. Set yourself free my Nigerian sister."

Faith said:

"Until you go through this, you won’t understand. Don’t judge her!"

AlexGoneWild said:

"Haven’t spoken to my African dad In years babe.. it gets easier."

Resse Brown said:

"Those are tears of pain and anyone that says differently won't understand."

Xena Stryker⚡#ArchitectBae said:

"DON'T LOOK BACK! Family and “friends” will try to guilt you into forgiveness which is basically repeated abuse. Cut everyone off that gaslights you!"

Jimaojo said:

"She thinks this is Nigeria eh."

