Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, is known for her skimpy outfits, especially at her shows.

The singer recently had a face-off on X with several men who called her out over her outfit choice at her concert in Stockholm, Sweden.

Ayra Starr exchanges words with men over her outfit Photo credit: @ayrastarr

The Rush crooner had shared photos and a video from the concert, a sign of appreciation to her fans.

Ayra donned a pink long-sleeved crop top over a tiny pink skirt with silver accessories.

She wrote:

"Stockholm has set the bar so high !!!! Thank you for giving me all the energy I needed !! See you next year."

See the post below:

In different tweets, the singer called out the men who had camped in her mentions saying other. ugly things about the way she was dressed.

Ayra Starr clarified that she doesn't pander to men and everything she does is for girls.

"A bunch of useless men in my CS telling me what to wear and what I shouldn’t , shey e ni ise ni ? MF clout chasers"

"Like I said, everything I do is for the girlies and stay the fuuck away. You are not the target audience! Disgusting."

"Btw I don’t care at all, I’m just pointing out how stupid they look from here incase they’re not aware."

See some exchanges in the post below:

Reactions to Ayra's exchange with her fans

omalichawa__

"Y’all c*ndemn her but praise cardi for dressing similar way the double standard for African men."

iameniolamyde:

"I believe by now people should have gotten used to her wearing her skimpy and short stuffs. That’s her brand and the niche she’s created for herself . Who are you to question her decision ? Asking her if she’s putting on pampers is everything rude and uncoutth."

darkskinnedgirl__:

"But if ice spice wears it ,they’ll say she a baddie she know she a 10."

@NobleBenz:

"Congratulations on your amazing performance. But I must add that your skirts are becoming shorter and shorter because the day. Your stylist should do better. Hope this helps."

susylicious_hawt:

"Why do men always want to control and decide what a woman should wear?"

