Backlash has continued to trail a clip of newly wedded Ekene Umenwa with gospel singer Moses Bliss

In a reaction to the video, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu wrote extensively on how ministers have turned themselves into superstars

The cleric also claimed Moses Bliss was enjoying the moment when he should have corrected Umenwa immediately

Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa's recent wedding has been a trending topic on social media.

The actress has been facing backlash for losing her cool after sighting gospel singer Moses Bliss at her wedding reception.

Rev. Father Ugwu speaks on idolising ministers of God. Credit: @mosesbliss/facebook @revfrugwu

Source: Instagram

Father Ukwu criticises Moses Bliss

While some netizens blamed Umenwa for how she reacted, a cleric, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, also found fault in the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the cleric, the gospel singer should have handled the situation better by correcting the bride when he saw she had gone out of control.

Father Ukwu backed up his explanation with different Bible verses, including how the disciples immediately stopped people from idolising them.

The priest, who said some ministers have turned themselves into superstars, also claimed Bliss was enjoying the attention in the video.

An extract from his statement read:

"In the trending video, the minister was busy enjoying the show. When you see something that is not right, correct it immediately. Others will also learn from it. The way the lady was so excited, kneeling and hugging the minister even before her husband, was not supposed to be funny. But this is what happens when ministers make themselves superstars."

See the post below:

People react to Father Kelvin Ugwu's comment

While many netizens agreed with the cleric, others advised that the newly wedded couple be left alone. Legit.ng captured some of the comments; see them below:

mr.agugua:

"All this noise don too much oh. Oya Make una organize another wedding for them make the woman and pastor correct their wrongs and apologize. Make peace dey."

taiwo_junzi:

"A very well balanced perspective. I only hope that he shares this same sentiment when it comes to GO’s as well! Stop worshipping anyone. Honour doesn’t have to be overly dramatic. Stop the Idolatry, especially those of you who think everyone must join a particular prayer for their prayers to be answered."

suredgram:

"These people are just starting their marital life, all these judgements will cause trouble for them."

ucejike:

"When a priest writes! The difference is clear!"

Celebrities turn up for Ekene Umenwa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ekene Umenwa's wedding to Ifeanyi Ogbodo Alek, aka Alex Kleaton, made headlines over the weekend.7

The wedding, which took place in Edo state, saw popular celebrities like James Brown and Destiny Etiko, among others, in attendance.

Sharing a video of him in a pink outfit, James wrote:

"I was so snatched that I couldn't dance."

Source: Legit.ng