Popular Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa’s wedding had a lot of top celebrities in attendance including movie star, Destiny Etiko.

The star-studded ceremony which took place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, saw people come together to celebrate the nuptials between Ekene and her man, Ifeanyi Alex.

Video of Destiny Etiko spraying N1 million cash at Ekene Umenwa's wedding trends. Photos: @destinyetikoofficial

A series of photos and videos from the occasion went viral including the lovely moment Destiny Etiko showed love to the bride.

The clip which was posted on Etiko’s official Instagram page saw the actress carrying bundles of money to the dancefloor to spray her colleague.

Etiko had an assistant bring her a bag of money bundles before she took them to the bride and started to give them to her one by one. Ekene could not hide her excitement and was seen jumping as she continued to collect the money bundles.

The bride was heard shouting words of praises to Destiny Etiko as her colleague continued to show her love on the dance floor. They finally ended by giving eachother a big hug and a peck.

Fans react to video of Destiny Etiko giving Ekene Umenwa N1m cash on her wedding

The heartwarming display of love between Destiny Etiko and Ekene Umenwa touched many fans. A number of them took to the comment section of the video to share their thoughts.

pu_klinbeat_and_pastries:

“1m... don't play u will learn d hard.”

Officialjbaby_:

“So beautiful to watch... Destiny you are next in line for a marital breakthrough in Jesus mighty name.”

lucyjoancy_:

“When Destiny loves you she loves with her whole heart. A queen and more. You're loved.”

isaac.chinwe:

“Etiko the show stopper❤️❤️❤️❤️ u too much.”

dr_success_john:

“That’s how real stars ✨ do.Doings just the cry.”

Joycekalu:

“Your appearance speaks.”

Crowncyanyanwu:

“Complete shut down.”

Blinkin_j24:

“On your own day omo people go turn up for you , you are a giver ❤️ God you more.”

val_abuchi:

“DD oginidi …. Excess voltage.”

princessvtwins:

“Doing what you knows how to do best love u.”

How Ekene Umenwa abandoned husband to kneel for Moses Bliss on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on actress Ekene Umenwa's reaction to seeing popular gospel singer, Moses Bliss, at her wedding.

In a video from the occasion that was posted on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, Ekene’s dramatic reaction when the musician joined her and her husband on stage was captured.

Ekene quickly ran to the musician and went on her knees while hugging him around the waist. She stayed on her knees for several seconds with her husband standing beside her with a small smile on his face.

