A TikTok video of a heartbroken lady who discovered her boyfriend’s main girl on WhatsApp has gone viral

The lady saw her boyfriend’s main girlfriend on his WhatsApp status, because he forgot to mute her from his WhatsApp status update

She was devastated to learn that he had been playing her all along and broke down in tears

A lady’s emotional reaction to finding out her boyfriend’s infidelity has captured the attention of thousands of TikTok users.

The lady stumbled upon her boyfriend’s WhatsApp status, where he had posted a picture of his main girlfriend, whom he had been hiding from her.

Lady finds out boyfriend's cheating. Photo credit: TikTok/@bhernie

Source: TikTok

She realised that he had forgotten to mute her on WhatsApp, which prevented her from seeing his status updates.

She was shattered to discover that he had been lying to her and playing with her feelings. She sobbed uncontrollably as she expressed her pain and betrayal in the viral video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Big Tems reacted:

"Stop crying, lashes are expensive."

Joy said:

"He didn't forget."

Ada-Eze:

"Mine begged me to have patience he will leave her what do I do?"

Hamidat commented:

"Screenshot and repost with the caption..awon temi."

Favorite:

"But mk we talk truth we women also does this."

Celeperry:

"No be only you experience this my sister."

Oyinxoxo:

"It's always the girl they told yoU not to worry about."

Ewatomi:

"This me todayghe's not aware that I know the lady."

Chidinma:

"Come here, want a hug? See your fine lash,no mind that guy jur."

Ömöwümi:

"Why you con Dey cry?use am hold body till you find your soulmate naw."

Source: Legit.ng